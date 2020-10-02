Bellbrook rolling into playoffs

XENIA — Can anyone stop Bellbrook?

That’s the big question around southwestern Greene County these days. Valley View couldn’t. Brookville couldn’t. Will the Oakwood Lumberjacks — who have won two straight — be able to keep the Golden Eagles from a perfect record in this abbreviated football season?

Inquiring minds will find out beginning at 7 p.m. tonight. Oakwood has scored 25 and 23 points the last two weeks after managing one touchdown in each of its first three games. The wins have come against winless Northridge and one-win Monroe.

A win or a Brookville loss against Franklin gives the Golden Eagles an outright SWBL division title, the last one under the current divisional breakdown. A reshuffle of teams begins next year.

Greeneview can claim an Ohio Heritage Conference South Division title with a win at home against Greenon. Both teams enter the game 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the OHC and are on four-game winning streaks.

The teams have almost identical offensive and defense stats as far as points are concerned. Greeneview has scored 163 and allowed 64, while Greenon has scored 168 and allowed 69.

The Knights are fairly balanced on offense, as QB Evan Davis has completed 62 of 97 passes for 842 yards and eight TDs. As a team, Greenon averages 198.5 rushing yards and 221 passing yards per game.

Xenia, fresh off its first win last week, hosts 3-1 Tippecanoe at Doug Adams Stadium. This game could be over before most teams begin the third quarter as neither likes to throw the ball a lot. Xenia has 190 passing yards through five games, while Tipp has 401 through four, while rushing for 253 per game.

Other games in our coverage area: Butler (1-4) at Fairborn (2-1); Fenwick (0-4) at Carroll (1-4); Springfield (4-1) at Beavercreek (0-4); Cedarville (1-4) at Southeastern (1-4);

After five weeks, here are the Greene County rankings:

1. Bellbrook

2. Greeneview

3. Fairborn

4. Xenia

5. Cedarville

6. Carroll

7. Beavercreek

Playoffs announced

The OHSAA released football playoff brackets Thursday.

Beavercreek is seeded 16th in Division I Region 2 and plays at No. 1 Dublin Coffman at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.

Fairborn is seeded 12th in D-II Region 8 and hosts No. 21 Cincinnati Withrow at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.

Xenia is seeded 17th in D-II Region 8 at is at No. 16 Tecumseh at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.

Bellbrook gets a bye as the No. 1 seed in D-III Region 12 and will play the winner of No. 16 Chaminade-Julienne/No. 17 Cincinnati Northwest at 7 p.m. Oct. 16.

Carroll is seeded 19th in D-III, Region 12 and plays at No. 14 Celina at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.

Greeneview is seeded 10th in D-VI Region 24 and plays at No. 7 Bainbridge Paint Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Cedarville is seeded 16th in D-VII Region 28 and hosts No. 17 Mississinawa Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.