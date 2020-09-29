Xenia, Cedarville notch first wins

XENIA — Cedarville and Xenia won their first football games Friday, making it a pretty good week for area teams.

Bellbrook and Greeneview won in convincing fashion as the seven teams in our coverage area went 4-3.

Xenia 17, Butler 12

The Bucs never trailed and the final score was closer than the game really was as Butler scored with 27 seconds left, according to the Miami Valley League website.

Tremell Wright scored on a 1-yard run and Connor Miller’s kick made it 7-0 midwah through the first quarter. Butler scored with about seven minutes left in the second, but the PAT failed and Xenia led, 7-6.

Wright and Kevin Johnson connected for a 50-yard touchdown pass and Miller’s kick made it 14-6 at halftime. It was Xenia’s only pass attempt.

Miller added a 35-yard field goal late in the third to give Xenia (1-4) a 17-6 lead.

Ramon Browder ran 22 times for 115 yards, while Wright added 23 yards and the aforementioned TD. The Bucs ran for 157 yards.

Defensively, Zack Gaither had two interceptions, and Gavin Severt one. Ryan Foubert and Isaiah Goodrum each had seven tackles, while Jamell Smith and Tawfiq Jabbar each had five.

Xenia hosts 3-1 Tippecanoe Friday.

Cedarville 36, Catholic Central 14

Cedarville celebrated homecoming with a blowout win. The Indians led, 7-0, after one and then scored 22 points in the second quarter to blow the game open. Each team scored once in the third. The Irish also scored in the fourth quarter.

No other details were available at press time.

The 1-4 Indians are at 1-4 Southeastern Friday.

Greeneview 41, Madison Plains 14

The Rams led 14-6 early in the second quarter and didn’t allow another score until the final minutes. Greeneview averaged a whopping 8.6 yards per play in one of its most balanced games this season. The Rams ran for 257 yards and passed for 139.

QB Cole DeHaven completed five of nine passes and one touchdown. Dakota Mangan ran eight times or 129 yards and a touchdown. Jayden DeHaven ran 12 times for 63 yards and three scores. Rylan Hurst had the other TD for the Rams on an 11-yard run.

Carter Williams caught three passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively Ian Henry had five tackles, Kristopher Phillips 4.5, and Cohen Hickman, Teagan Hendricks, and Craig Finley four each. Caleb Allen had a pair of interceptions.

The 4-1 Rams host 4-1 Greenon Friday in a game that will decide the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division championship.

Bellbrook 41, Brookville 21

Bellbrook all but clinched the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division in the battle of unbeatens.

After a 7-7 first quarter, Bellbrook used three big plays to take control and lead 35-7 at halftime. Jonah Atchison scored on a 22-yard run, Nick Cumpston scored on a 60-yard fumble recovery, and then Ethan Fryman caught a 35-yard pass from QB Alex Westbrock.

Seth Borondy ran 22 times for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Atchison ran 11 times for 76 yards and two scores.

Westbrock finished with 56 yards passing, completing two of four attempts.

The teams traded TDs in the third quarter before Brookville scored a fourth-quarter touchdown for the final margin.

The 5-0 Golden Eagles, still ranked second in the latest Division-III state poll, host 2-3 Oakwood Friday.

Centerville 49, Beavercreek 10

The Elks darted out to a 28-0 first quarter lead and had subs in for much of the second half to avoid running up the score.

Sophomore Spencer Johnson gave ‘Creek fans a glimpse of the future, completing five of 12 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Starter Jack Barnett completed four of 12 passes for 51 yards.

Adison Culpepper ran 12 times for 38 yards. Allan Hopkins caught four passes for 63 yards. Travis Terrell caught one pass for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively Anthony Johnson had seven tackles.

The 0-5 Beavers host 4-1 Springfield Friday.

Hamilton Badin 34, Carroll 0

The Rams scored 20 first-quarter points and 14 in the fourth. No other information was available at press time.

Carroll is 1-4 and hosts winless Fenwick Friday.

Charles Caperton | Greene County News Bellbrook junior running back Seth Borondy runs by the Brookville defense for a first down. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/09/web1_Bell_brookvill_fb1.jpg Charles Caperton | Greene County News Bellbrook junior running back Seth Borondy runs by the Brookville defense for a first down. Barb Slone | Greene County News Cedarville’s Kane Odon rumbles for yards against Springfield Catholic Central. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/09/web1_DSC08067.jpg Barb Slone | Greene County News Cedarville’s Kane Odon rumbles for yards against Springfield Catholic Central.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-457.

