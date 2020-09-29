LCA golfer heading back to district golf

XENIA — Liz Miller has qualified for the girls Division-II golf tournament.

Again.

The Legacy Christian Academy senior shot an 81 at WGC in Xenia Monday to advance to the district event for the fourth time. Starting on the front nine, Miller went out in 42 and and had a pair of birdies on the back to come in at 39.

“I put together a solid score today,” Miller said in a text message. “The course conditions took some time to get used to, but I found my groove on the back nine and played it with more confidence than I had on the front nine.”

Grace Strickland of Chaminade-Julienne was the top individual, shooting a five-over 76. Alter was the winning team with a 339. Bethel (410), Mechanicsburg (413), and Carlisle (423) followed. Greeneview (436) was seventh as Rachel Strickle shot 100, Reagan McIntire 101, Karley Macduff 115, and Kaylee Klontz 120.

The district tournament at Pipestone in Miamisburg tees off at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 and advances the top two teams and two individuals not on qualifying teams to the state tournament. Pipestone is a four-star rated course that features rolling fairways, undulating greens, and more than 100 feet in elevation changes.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will play from approximately 5,100 yards, according to the association’s website.

It’s a challenging course and Miller said she thinks she has “finally warmed up to Pipestone.”

“Fourth time is a charm, right?” she said. “Having played Pipestone in competition the past few years, I think I will be much more mentally solid next week heading into districts.”

