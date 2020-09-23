Knipper wins award at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former Beavercreek High School football player was one of several West Virginia Mountaineers to receive an award after week one.

Jackson Knipper, a redshirt junior, earned the Blue Collar Award after the team’s season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky. The award was created by Coach Neal Brown.

“It’s kind of meant to be a tip of the hat to the people here at West Virginia,” Brown said during his press conference announcing weekly awards. The award will be given after a win to the player who makes a major impact that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

“A player that does behind-the-scenes work,” Brown said.

Knipper played 31 snaps on offense and “was an integral part of the run game,” according to Brown. He also started on the punt return and field goal units.

Knipper began his career as a walk on at Western Michigan and played in four games a redshirt freshman. He transferred to WVU before the 2019 season and was immediately eligible. He played in four games at WVU last season as fullback and on special teams.

Knipper was the Greater Western Ohio Conference player of the year as a senior at Beavercreek and was special mention All-Ohio after being selected first team Division-I all-southwest district at linebacker.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

