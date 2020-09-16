Last one off, Vipperman clinches GHS win

JAMESTOWN — Down two games in the second set and the only Greeneview tennis player left on the court in a 2-2 match with Carroll, Karli Vipperman knew all eyes were on the second-singles court.

“It’s a little intimidating when you’re the last person out there and they likely could be counting on you to win the match,” she said. “(And) part of me was like ‘oh my goodness, I don’t want to have to play the third set.”

So she did what every senior leader would do. Vipperman won the next six games to beat Carroll freshman Lucy Berman, 6-2, 6-2, and give host Greeneview a 3-2 non-league win.

“Slowly came back,” Vipperman said. “Make sure I don’t get too frustrated. When I focus and make sure I get my timing down … I can start hitting the good shots. (Berman) played really well. She had some really good hits.”

Vipperman was happy to help the Rams win at home, but she was even more thrilled just to be on the court again after going a week between matches. There likely was some rust.

“A little bit, definitely,” Vipperman said.

Greeneview (5-5) won all three singles matches in straight sets, while the Patriots (4-8) won first doubles in two sets and second doubles by forfeit.

Zoe Sears was first off the courts after a 6-0, 6-0 win over Hannah Chen at first singles. Sears had her opponent moving in all directions, while she calmly stayed back and set herself up for winner after winner.

“I would call her a counter puncher,” Greeneview Coach Evan Grooms said. “I think it’s just her style. She gets to everything. She has the (ability) to make that put-away shot.”

Hanna Litke topped Riley Holkema, 6-0, 6-1, at third singles in the second match to finish. Litke was a regular at second doubles last season.

The Carroll double steam of Catherine Barclay and Sarah Berent beat Emma Sharpe and Kelsey Marsden, 3-6, 2-6. Carroll’s Maria Camacho and Vivian Dao won by default.

“I think everybody played well,” Grooms said. “Our first doubles, this is their first year at varsity. This is a learning experience for them. I’m pleased (the team) did so well with the time off they had.”

Greeneview visits Greenon Thursday, while Carroll is scheduled to play at McNicholas. The sectional tournament draw is scheduled for Sept. 27, while the tournament is set to begin Oct. 5.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.