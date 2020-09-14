Quick start sparks Rams

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview couldn’t have asked for a better start in its rivalry game against Cedarville Friday.

And the visiting Indians were likely wanting a do over.

On the first play from scrimmage at Don Nock Field, a Cedarville player fumbled on his own 24 yard line and starting lineman Justin Mahaffey was hurt and out for the game. Six plays later sophomore Cole Dehaven scored on a 4-yard run en route to a 32-7 win in the Battle of 72. Greeneview built a 25-0 halftime lead and stretched it to 32-0 early in the third quarter prompting a running clock before the Indians scored in the fourth.

“That’s nice for our kids as they’re kind of getting settled in,” Rams Coach Ryan Haines said of the fast start.

Greeneview (2-1 overall, 2-0 Ohio Heritage Conference South) scored on an 11-yard run by senior Jayden Dehaven on its next possession to go up 13-0 after a missed PAT and then added two more in the second quarter on long runs by Jayden Dehaven (35 yards) and senior Dakota Mangan (45 yards). Mangan added a 37-yard score early in the third quarter to make it a 32-0 game.

Cedarville also lost OL Rylee Ankeney to an injury in the first quarter as well which made things worse for the Indians.

“That’s tough,” Cedarville Coach Jason Christian said. “Played some freshmen that aren’t ready to be playing. I think they did well.”

Greeneview finished with 332 total yards, all but 17 on the ground. Mangan had seven carries for 121 yards, while Dehaven added seven carries for 114 yards. Rylan Hurst added 45 yards on eight carries as one of the featured backs in the second half.

“We want to be able to get after it in the run game,” Haines said. “We want to run the ball at you.”

William Reichley caught two passes for 16 yards to lead the passing game. While wanting to be a ground-focused game, Haines said the Rams need to be able to throw it as well.

“We really didn’t get our passing game humming tonight,” he said. “You like to find that balance.”

The Indians (0-3, 0-3 OHC South) did most of their damage in the air, throwing for 185 yards and rushing for 49. Most of the passing yards came in the second half in an attempt to make a comeback. Senior QB Hunter Baldwin completed 12 of 27 yards for 125 yards, and freshman Jackson Pyles completed one of two passes for 46 yards and a TD to freshman Jackson Howdyshell. Junior Max Pollander added four catches for 54 yards. Senior Kane Odon led the running game with 11 carries for 28 yards.

The Rams have won seven straight in the series, but more importantly for the immediate future is that they have won two in a row after a season-opening loss.

“The kids battled so hard at West Lib,” Haines said of the loss in week one, adding that the team has improved. “Progress from a mentality that we’ve got to get better every practice.”

Haines said goals include reclaiming the OHC title and making a deep playoff run. The Indians, who have 14 freshmen, are hoping to build on their second-half effort.

“We’re just not there yet,” Christian said.

Greeneview is at Catholic Central next Friday, while Cedarville is at Greenon.

