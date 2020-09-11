COVID-19 affecting GC teams heading into week three

XENIA — Week three of high school football presents good news and bad news.

First the good: The Fairborn Skyhawks will remain undefeated for a while.

Now the bad: They had to postpone their next two games due to a positive COVID-19 test by a player on the West Carrollton football team, the team Fairborn played in an exhilarating week 2 game.

Xenia was also affecting, having to cancel its week four game with the Pirates. Instead, the Bucs will host Sidney then visit the Yellow Jackets in the regularly scheduled game the following week. Sidney had week four become open as a result of Fairborn’s cancellations.

Speaking of the Bucs, they’ll be looking for win No. 1 against the visiting Stebbins Indians. Stebbins, which won just three games last year is 2-0 with a 3-point win at West Carrollton in the opener and a 2-point win against Sidney last week. Stebbins has the No. 3 offense in the 10-team Miami Valley League, averaging 318.5 yards per game, rushing for about twice as many yards as passing.

Xenia is ninth in MVL at 216 per game, almost all on the ground.

The game of the week is Bellbrook at Valley View in a battle of Southwestern Buckeye League unbeatens. Bellbrook has yet to allow a point this season. The Spartans are pretty stingy as well, allowing just seven points in each of their first two games, while averaging just under 40 points scored per game.

VV has the league’s top QB in Ben Owens, who has thrown for 333 yards and six touchdowns.

The Battle of 72 takes place in Jamestown between Greeneview and Cedarville. The Rams shutout Southeastern, 34-0, last week while the Indians are coming off a 32-13 loss to Madison Plains. The Indians led 7-6 at halftime but Madison Plains pulled away in the second half. Greeneview has won six straight in the series.

Other games in our coverage area include:

Beavercreek (0-2) vs. Northmont (2-0); Carroll (1-1) vs. McNicholas (2-0).

After two weeks, here are the Greene County rankings. As a reminder, in previous years, the rankings were determined by margin of victory. While that will be taken into consideration this year, other factors — such as location and opponent — will come into play.

1. Bellbrook

2. Fairborn

3. Greeneview

4. Carroll

5. Xenia

6. Cedarville

7. Beavercreek

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.