Bucs learn from taking on Tipp

XENIA — The last thing Xenia girls tennis coach Kay Scott was worried about after Tuesday’s match against Tippecanoe was the final score.

For the record, Tipp won, 5-0, at the Fairgrounds Recreation Center. But that likely wasn’t mentioned too often — if at all — after the final reserve matches ended. Tipp was 16-2 last year and has experience up and down the lineup, while Xenia was 3-16 and returns players with some, but not a ton of varsity experience.

“I encouraged them to do their best and have fun,” Scott said. “They knew that team was a really strong team.”

Junior Leah Pagett lost, 0-6, 0-6, to Dakota Schroeder at first singles, junior Allison Bogan lost, 0-6, 0-6, to Mira Patel at second singles, and junior Cayce Jones lost, 0-6, 0-6, to Mia Tobias at third singles.

At first doubles, the all-sophomore team of Madyson Moorman and Aubrey O’Bryant lost, 0-6, 0-6, to Amelia and Eliza Zweizig, while the second doubles team of seniors Julie King and Autumn McCray lost, 2-6, 1-2, to Katy Shultz and Riya Patel.

Scott was pleased with what she saw despite the number of 0-6 sets.

“It was exciting when they were excited when they were getting points,” Scott said. “They were trying to get what they could.”

The Miami Valley League match was a learning experience for the 1-1 Bucs, according to Scott.

“Whenever you face anybody that’s stronger than you, you pay attention to how they’re hitting the ball,” she said. “It makes you stronger.”

The Buccs are scheduled to visit 1-0 Troy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Tipp, 1-0, was scheduled to host Piqua Thursday.

