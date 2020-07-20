Bellbrook rallies for simulated win

The Bellbrook High School softball bats came alive with two home runs in the third to help the Golden Eagles rally to a 10-7 win over the Legacy Christian Academy Knights in a simulated game July 13 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

Trailing 4-1, Bellbrook’s Abbie Hess led the third off with a homer that just cleared the right field fence. Kaley Clark followed with a double, moved on to third on Sami Seubert’s single, then scored on Randi Holder’s infield groundout.

Skylark Barlow then scored herself and Seubert with a two-run homer over the left-center fence to give the Eagles a 5-4 lead.

Legacy Christian tied things up in its half of the third on Sydney Sylvester’s RBI triple, which scored Meriya Angel.

Bellbrook added two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, and two more in the seventh for the team’s final runs.

The upper two thirds of the Golden Eagles lineup went a combined 17 for 31 (.548), overcoming the bottom third of the lineup which went 0-12. Clark and Seubert hit four hits each, for a combined 8-of-11 performance. Clark’s hits included a double while scoring three of the Eagles’s runs. Seubert went 4-for-5 with a run scored and another driven in.

Kendall Knisley and Holder both had three hits, Barlow had a pair of hits, and Hess had her solo homer.

Everybody but the Knights’ cleanup hitter had at least one hit in the ballgame. Angel led LCA (1-3) with three singles in four at-bats, a walk, and two runs scored.

Victoria Howarah, Paige Dougherty, Anne Kensinger, Sydney Sylvester, and Kiley Mach had two hits apiece. Pamela Howarah and Rachel Griffith each had a hit.

Bellbrook climbs to 4-1 and will host Carroll in week six, while the Knights are in the road against Greeneview (a winner earlier this week over Yellow Springs).

NEXT: The neighborhood battle between the Beavercreek Beavers and the Carroll Patriots is on deck. To this point in the eight-game season, Carroll has a 1-3 record while Beavercreek goes into the game at 2-1. Suggestions for game venues are welcomed.

