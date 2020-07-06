Xenia notches run-rule win

Playing at Marlins Field in simulated muggy Miami, the Xenia Buccaneers broke open a close game with eight runs in the fourth, to record a 14-4 run-ruled win over the Legacy Christian Knights.

The two Greene county teams were locked up in a 3-3 tie through three innings. The Bucs, visitors on the scoreboard, had held a 3-0 lead with runs in the first and second innings. Legacy battled back to even things up with runs in the second and third.

The Buc hitters heated up in the fourth, however with eight hits and four walks. Fourteen Xenia batters later the Buccaneer lead was at 11-3.

Starting pitcher Dylan Hall collected both of his hits in the inning, scoring twice and driving in two others. Joey Lewis and Ayden Evans also reached base twice in the inning, each with a hit and a base on balls.

Lewis, Evans, Kyle Lane, Andrew Pollander, Aaron Adkins, Devin Hall, Warren Mahar, and Dylan Hall each scored in the fourth.

The Knights responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, but Xenia tacked on three more scores in the fifth to trigger the run rule.

For Legacy, Brandon Martin and Kyle Mitchell led the Knights (0-5) with two hits in three at-bats. Martin had a double and scored in the third and fourth innings; Mitchell doubled, scored a run and drove in two.

Every Xenia player in the game connected for at least one hit, with Lewis, Evans, Blayne Dudley, Pollander, Mahar, and both Halls hitting two each.

Dudley and Devin Hall each knocked in three Buccaneers runs. Evans, Adkins and Dylan Hall each drove in two.

With the win, Xenia is now 2-3 in this simulated high school baseball season.

SOFTBALL UP NEXT: Week five of the high school softball season is ongoing. The (4-0) Xenia softball contingent will be enjoying a bye week this time around. Greeneview, (1-3) mired in a three-game losing streak, will take on Yellow Springs (2-1) in the first game.

Other simulated softball games (in order) are: Bellbrook (3-1) against Legacy Christian (1-2); Beavercreek (2-1) against Carroll (1-3); and Cedarville (0-4) against Fairborn (3-1).

By John Bombatch For Greene County News

Reach John Bombatch at jebsterb@aol.com.

Reach John Bombatch at jebsterb@aol.com.