Early runs lead to Indians win over Greeneview

Cedarville’s simulated Indians high school baseball team scored some early runs, and made them count, in last Friday’s 7-4 win over Greeneview at Great American Ball Park, the home of the Cincinnati Reds.

Playing as the hosts, Cedarville rolled out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. C.J. Paul jogged home to score on Colby Cross’s bases-loaded walk, then Caleb McKinion scored later in the inning on a Ben Supplee single to center.

Ohio Heritage Conference rival Greeneview was quick to respond in its top half of the second, however.

Hunter Anderson scored on Ian Tamplin’s single to left, and then Jack Nix Drew a bases-loaded walk of his own to score Josh Robinson with the Rams second run.

Cedarville’s Hunter Baldwin clouted a double to left that cleared the bases to score Indians teammates Caleb McKinion, Caleb Criswell and Supplee, in the third.

The Indians tagged on insurance runs in the fourth and fifth innings — Criswell’s RBI single to score Paul in the fourth and a Baldwin single to score Tommy Rowe from second in the fifth — to stay out front for good.

The Rams plated runs in the fifth and sixth, on scores by Taylor Stinson (off an Anderson automatic double) and Zack Hackney (brought in with a Tamplin single) but couldn’t get any closer.

Baldwin was credited with four of Cedarville’s seven runs batted in. He had a single and a double. Criswell went 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks, a run scored and one driven in, and Pahl went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored.

McKinion, Supplee and Rowe also had hits for the Indians, now 2-3 in the simulated season.

Three Rams also had two hits each: Tamplin went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI; Anderson (2-for-3) singled, doubled, reached on an error, and scored a run; and Mitchell Hines two hits and one walk.

Greeneview is now 1-3.

Supplee took the pitching win, while McKinion pitched solid in the final 4 1/3 innings.

NEXT UP: The Xenia Buccaneers (1-3) will take on the Knights of Legacy Christian Academy (2-3), at a baseball venue yet to be determined. As always, if you’ve got a suggestion for a simulation locale, pass it along.

By John Bombatch For Greene County News

Reach John Bombatch at jebsterb@aol.com.

Reach John Bombatch at jebsterb@aol.com.