Legacy Christian hands out awards

XENIA — Legacy Christian Academy took its winter sports banquet on the road.

Because of restrictions due to the coronavirus, an in-person celebration was not possible. So athletic department officials visited the athletes in their homes to present them with their certificates and awards.

Award recipients:

Megan Ackenhausen and Trevor Erwin received the White Knight — Servant Award. It is presented to the athlete characterized by humility and sacrifice. This athlete exemplifies a Christ-like attitude of service towards their teammates and coaches. They put the needs of others first and helps their teammates perform as high as possible.

Belle Baskar and Caleb Brooks received the Blue Knight — Dependable Award. The award is presented to the athlete characterized by dependability and reliability. This athlete exemplifies faithfulness in attending practices and competitions. They put forth their best effort and can be relied on to do what is asked or expected of them.

Maddy Combs and Jack Ewing received the Silver Knight — All-Around Award. The award goes to the athlete characterized by versatility and well-roundedness. This athlete exemplifies involvement in multiple sports, activities, or academic achievement. They are known for playing more than one sport, being involved in other extra-curricular activities, or their high GPA.

Ian Ackenhausen and Maya Ryder received the Gold — Achievement Award. It is presented to the athlete characterized by an outstanding achievement or award. This athlete qualified for state, won a state award, scored 1,000 points, was the conference player of the year, etc.

Zach Pollock and Maddy Combs received the Red — Intensity Award, given to an athlete characterized by passionate bravery. This athlete exemplifies giving their best effort for the benefit of the team. They are an all-in athlete who gives their best in every facet of the sport.

Blake Carson and Aliya Rubio received the OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award. As part of an ongoing program to promote sportsmanship, ethics and integrity, the OHSAA recognizes students who display exemplary sportsmanship. This award is named for the Ohio native, the only two-time recipient of the Heisman Trophy for football. and as a professional athlete, he always displayed exemplary sportsmanship. Griffin was honored in 1998 as the recipient of the prestigious OHSAA Ethics and Integrity Award.

Kristen Settles received the OHSAA Courageous Student Award. The award is made available to each OHSAA member school for presentation to one deserving individual. Suggested guidelines for selection: include a student who either currently has, or who has overcome, a serious illness, injury, or disability; a student who has overcome great adversity in a positive way (challenging social or family situation); a student who has gone far beyond normal in assisting a fellow student, family member or friend; or other extraordinary situations, where a student has displayed tremendous courage against overwhelming odds.

Nicol and Edward Lomelin received the OHSAA Exemplary Service Award, presented to a coach, teacher, administrator, booster, or supporter of the school program. It is an opportunity for every member high school in Ohio to honor one of their own with this prestigious state award.

Zach Pollock and Jessica Terrell received the NFHS Award of Excellence. Given to one male and one female senior student, the award is presented to students who have displayed exemplary sportsmanship, ethics and integrity. Guidelines for awarding this certificate include choosing individuals who are positive role models for others and encourage others to be positive role models.

Kyle Mitchell and Belle Baskar received the OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award. Award winners must be seniors who have received a minimum of four varsity letters in all sports combined and have the highest scholastic average at the end of the first semester of 12th grade.

Four Year Varsity Awards went to Ian Ackenhausen (cross country, swimming, and track); Baskar (swimming); Combs (soccer and basketball); Halacie Oliver (soccer); Kyle Mitchell (baseball); Michael Pickens (golf); Ben Sweeney (golf); and Ben Wingate (track).