Bellbrook edges Cedarville in simulated softball

In a back-and-forth affair, the Bellbrook Golden Eagles needed to rally with three runs in the bottom of the eighth to claim an 8-7 win over the Cedarville Indians, May 15 in a simulated softball game at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.

Despite two Golden Eagles runners being thrown out at home plate, Bellbrook still managed the runs it needed for the win. Brooke Tincher was plunked by a pitch to start the inning. She advanced to second on Kendall Knisley’s single to left. Then, Abbie Hess and Kaley Clark worked back-to-back walks to score Tincher from third.

With one out, Sammi Seubert singled into center, scoring Kingsley. Hess was out at home trying to score from second.

After pitcher Randi Holder walked, Skylar Barlow singled into right field to score Clark, and Seubert was called out at home to end the inning.

Cedarville had leads of 3-0 and 7-5 before falling behind in the eighth.

The Indians appeared on their way to yet another lead in their half of the ninth.

Sarah Sizer and Maddie Funk drew walks to start the inning. A wild pitch from the tiring Holder enabled both runners to advance one base, putting the tying and go-ahead runners at second and third with no outs, but Holder retired the next three batters — two by strikeout — to end the game.

Despite being competitive in each of their first four games, Cedarville now falls to 0-4 in this simulated season.

Bellbrook, which had a bye week in Week 2, is now 2-1.

Cedarville’s Lauren Whitaker led the Indians in hitting. She had four hits in five trips to the plate, with a double and four runs batted in. Teammates Regan Coffey, Kaylee Cyphers, Logan Harlow and Sizer each had two hits.

Sizer also had the game’s only triple.

Knisley was 4-for-5 at the plate, with four singles from the lead-off spot. She also reached on an infield throwing error. Barlow smacked three hits and drove in two runs, while Holder had one hit, walked twice and drove in three runs.

Hess and Kayla Szekely had two hits apiece.

Bellbrook’s next scheduled game is against Legacy Christian, while Cedarville will take on Fairborn.

WEEK FOUR SCHEDULE: Softball games are on tap this week. Beavercreek (2-1) has a bye, but the following games are scheduled to be played in this order: Fairborn (2-1) vs. Greeneview (1-2); Carroll (1-2) vs. Xenia (3-0); Legacy Christian (1-1) vs. Yellow Springs (1-1). Games will appear in print as space allows.

By John Bombatch For Greene County News

Contact John Bombatch at jebsterb@aol.com.

Contact John Bombatch at jebsterb@aol.com.