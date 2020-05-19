Local athletes recognized by WHAC

SYLVANIA — Three Lourdes University lacrosse players from Greene County were recently honored by the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

Bellbrook High School alum Cory Campbell and Beavercreek High School alum Tyler Pezzot were named to the all-academic team, which includes juniors and above with a 3.25 cumulative grade-point average or higher who have been at their institutions for at least one full year.

Campbell is a repeat selection for the Gray Wolves.

Brent Wethington of Beavercreek was selected to the WHAC Champions of Character Team for displaying the five core values of NAIA: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.

The WHAC did not name a team champion, all-conference teams, or individual/coaching awards due to the cancellation of the season because of COVID-19.