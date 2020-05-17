Two Raiders named Academic All-Horizon

FAIRBORN — A pair of Wright State Raiders — redshirt-senior Alex Alders and redshirt-sophomore Damon Dues — were among the 15 student-athletes who named to the Horizon League’s baseball all-academic team

Voting was done by the league’s faculty athletics representatives.

Working on his masters in sports management, Alders has appeared in 138 career games for the Raiders with 87 starts, compiling a career .228 batting average. He has collected 35 extra-base hits, 21 of which are doubles, and has driven home 59 runs while scoring 52 and also reaching base an additional 45 times in his career via a walk or by being hit by a pitch. Alders has recorded only three errors in his career, none since 2018, and has a .968 career fielding percentage as an outfielder.

A marketing major, Dues has appeared in 74 career games for the Raiders with 65 starts, compiling a career batting average of .316. He has collected 21 extra-base hits, 15 of which are doubles, and has driven home 42 runs while scoring 71 from the top of the Raider lineup. He also has a .988 career fielding percentage as an infielder with only five errors in his career. Additionally, Dues was named the No. 34 overall hitter in the country by D1Baseball in its Top 100 College Baseball Hitters listing based on analytics from the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined.

The Horizon League recognizes student-athletes with seasonal Academic All-League Teams in each of its 19 championship sports. To be eligible for Horizon League All-Academic consideration, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.20 or higher (based on a 4.00 scale), have completed at least one year at the member institution, having earned 24 semester-hour or 36 quarter-hour credits and be a starter or important reserve.