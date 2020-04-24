Sports Digest

Legacy names soccer coaches

XENIA — Legacy Christian Academy announced the hiring of varsity girls and varsity boys soccer coaches on Friday, April 24.

Pete Burban has been named the boys varsity coach. Burban comes from the Chicago area and has taught at the University of Minnesota and at Cedarville University. In college, Burban was a midfielder on the University of Illinois men’s soccer team. He has experience in coaching at multiple levels of the sport.

Sharron Leach, a high school graduate of Greeneview and a college grad from Cedarville University, has been named the girls varsity coach. Leach, a nurse in the Open Heart and Thoracic Surgery department of Miami Valley Hospital, will be going into her 20th year of coaching. She’s had a background of coaching at the community, select and high school level.

Greeneview seeks girls varsity soccer coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a girls head varsity soccer coach for the 2020 Fall season. The school’s previous coach, Shawn Brown, resigned due to work obligations. Potential candidates should contact Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

Free officiating classes offered

INDIANAPOLIS — Current high school sports officials, as well as individuals interested in joining the officiating ranks, will be able to access online education courses on the NFHS Learning Center for free through July 1.

Since many individuals are at home for an indefinite period of time due to the current worldwide health crisis, the National Federation of Stat High School Associations (NFHS) has decided to make its 11 sports officiating courses available for free on the Learning Center at NFHSLearn.com.

Officiating courses are available on the Learning Center in the sports of basketball, football, soccer, swimming and diving, volleyball, wrestling and softball, in addition to a general course titled “Interscholastic Officiating.” Multiple courses are offered in basketball, soccer and volleyball, and all these courses are available free of charge through July 1.

Summer Adult Softball offered

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams.

The season will remain 14 weeks, running June 1 – August 31. Due to social distancing required because of the the coronavirus, there will be no Fall League. Teams who normally play in the Fall leagues are urged to sign up as a Summer team.

Registration can be done online: https://beavercreekoh.myrec.com . Parks, Recreation and Culture Department officials are working from home but can respond to messages left at the office phone at (937) 427-5514.

Coed Adult Soccer League forming

BEAVERCREEK — An adult coed summer soccer league is being hosted by the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department, and there are still a few openings for interested teams. The Summer Adult Coed Soccer league will run from June 7 to August 9. Call (937) 427-5514 for more information.

Burban
Leach

Please send your area sports information to sports@xeniagazette.com.

