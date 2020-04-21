Bulldogs rally to ninth-inning win

CINCINNATISH — Visiting Yellow Springs grabbed its only lead when it needed it most, in Tuesday’s 8-5 win over Fairborn, in a simulated high school baseball game at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park.

The Bulldogs had trailed the Skyhawks in the first eight innings of play, but clouted five hits to score four runs to take the lead.

Jasiah Zinger-Mitchell led off the top of the ninth with a double, then Dylan Rainey hit a one-out single to score Zinger-Mitchell. Rainey then advanced to second on a Blaine Baker single, then he and Baker scored on DeAndre Cowen’s two-out double. Cowen then came home on Trey Anderson’s single to give the Bulldogs all the cushion they needed.

Yellow Springs reliever Romel Phillips limited Fairborn to just a pair of hits over the final three innings of play.

Fairborn’s Kahlil Lettice and Garison Secrest each collected three hits in the loss, while Nate Fosnaught hit two.

The Bulldogs had four players with multiple hits — Zinger-Mitchell went 3-for-5 at the plate with three doubles and three runs batted in; Baker had a 3-for-4 day with two runs scored; Anderson also went 3-for-4, with one RBI; and Cowen was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in.

Yellow Springs ups its record to 2-1 in the simulated Spring season, while Fairborn drops to 1-2.

NEXT UP: Our next scheduled simulated game will pit undefeated Carroll (2-0) against winless Cedarville (0-2), at a ball park yet to be determined. Do you have a baseball venue where you’d like to see the next game take place? E-mail sports editor, umpire, dice roller John Bombatch with your suggestions. The Sherco Grand Slam Baseball board game enables players to create ball park dimensions of almost every Major League stadium, past and present. Pick one!

Yellow Springs’ Colton Bittner brings in a ground ball, as the umpire looks on, in this photo from the 2019 high school baseball season. Fairborn’s Kahlil Lettice follows through on a hit last season at West Carrollton. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/04/web1_Springs61bRUN_PS.jpg Yellow Springs’ Colton Bittner brings in a ground ball, as the umpire looks on, in this photo from the 2019 high school baseball season. Fairborn’s Kahlil Lettice follows through on a hit last season at West Carrollton. File photos by John Bombatch. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/04/web1_KahlilLettice_PS.jpg File photos by John Bombatch.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Thanks to ASG Games (asggames.com) for enabling us to use the Sherco Grand Slam Baseball board game to simulate our baseball games. Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123, or email him at jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.

