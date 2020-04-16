Knights knab simulated win over Carroll

SIMULATED XENIA — It’s been a while, in real life, that the Legacy Christian Academy Knights last played a softball game. So Thursday’s simulation win over Carroll might’ve been pretty special.

We don’t know for sure. The game markers didn’t say a word.

Legacy (1-0) fell behind early, jumped out in front by three runs, fell behind again — this time by five runs — and rallied once again to claim an exciting 10-9 win over the Patriots (0-2), at a simulated Grady’s Field on the Athlete’s In Simulated Action Sports Complex. … meticulously created on the writer’s dining room table.

Legacy Christian hasn’t fielded an actual team since 2017, so one can say the Thursday’s simulated win is their first in three years.

Knights pitcher Anne Kensinger scattered 10 Carroll hits over her six innings of work, then Meriya Angel came in to no-hit the Pats the rest of the way. The two Knights hurlers yielded 11 walks, which made things even more interesting.

Carroll scored first when Mara Beam’s single brought home Destiny Casey with the game’s opening run.

The score stayed that way until the bottom of the fourth when Legacy first got on the board — four times.

Sydney Sylvester opened up the inning with a lead-off double. Kiley Mach then singled to right to score Sylvester. Victoria Howarah then singled, advancing Mach to second. Paige Daughtrey then bashed a towering home run over the left-field fence to give the Knights a 4-1 lead through three innings of play.

The initial lead didn’t last long, however, as Carroll sent 10 batters to the plate, capitalizing on five walks and a pair of hits to score five runs in the top of the fourth.

Skylynn Pierce, Tinley Browning, Kate Reuter, Casey and Jessica Babros each scored to give Carroll a 6-4 lead.

The Patriots extended their lead in the fifth when Browning scored on a bases-loaded walk, then Casey and Beam came home on Taylor Fenton’s two-RBI single to left, now giving the Patriots a 9-4 margin.

Legacy’s Daughtrey got hit by a pitch, but was uninjured. She went to second on a Kensinger single, then scored on Hannah Barber’s single to center. Barber raced to third and Kensinger scored on a single to right by Angel. Barber then scored on a sacrifice fly to deep right field by Alexis Estes.

The Knights then took the lead for good when Barber bopped a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Barber’s shot also scored Victoria Howarah and Kensinger. She collected three hits in five at-bats, ,with a home run, four runs batted in and a pair of runs scored. Angel went 3-for-4 with a double, and Mach also had a trio of hits with a double, RBI and a run scored.

Beam led the Patriots with three hits, with a walk, RBI and a run scored. Reuter was the only other Carroll batter with multiple hits, with two.

Legacy Christian pitcher Anne Kensinger unleashes a pitch three years ago in a Knights softball game. Legacy Christian rallied twice to defeat Carroll on Thursday night at Grady’s Field in simulated Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/04/web1_AnneKensinger_PS.jpg Legacy Christian pitcher Anne Kensinger unleashes a pitch three years ago in a Knights softball game. Legacy Christian rallied twice to defeat Carroll on Thursday night at Grady’s Field in simulated Xenia. File photos. Barb Slone | Greene County News

Legacy Christian rallies for one-run win

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Simulated games are played on the Sherco Grand Slam Baseball board game, available at ASG Games (asggames.com). Sports Editor John Bombatch serves as dice roller, umpire and concession stand worker for the simulated games. You can reach John at 937-657-4444, Ext. 2123 between innings maybe.

