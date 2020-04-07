Applegate tosses one-hitter in Patriots win

SIMULATED DAYTON — Usually, when a high school team limits their opponent to five hit over seven innings of work, they’ve got a pretty good shot at going home with a win.

Not on Tuesday night. Through seven, Greeneview had limited the host Carroll Patriots to five hits. The bad news for the Rams was that Patriots starter Mitch Applegate tossed a one-hitter, and Carroll came away with a 3-0 win in a simulated high school baseball contest.

In recognition of what should’ve been the NCAA men’s national basketball champion University of Dayton Flyers, Tuesday’s simulation used the field dimensions of UD’s Woerner Field at DP&L Stadium, in Dayton.

Applegate was on his game. The Carroll righthander had retired the first 17 batters he faced, before Greeneview’s Jack Nix singled to left to break up the no-hit bid. Nix later stole second in that sixth inning, but Applegate then struck out the next batter to end the threat.

In all, Applegate struck out 12 Rams batters, walked three. Nix’s single and three other Rams flyouts were the only balls to leave the infield.

Carroll scored single runs in both the first and second innings.

In the first, Trent Randall drew a walk, stole second base, went to third on Jake Westgerdes’s single to right, then scored on Mathew McMahan’s infield groundout.

After singling to center to start the Patriots’ second inning, Drew Malesko later scored on a Westgerdes sacrifice fly to center.

Carroll (2-0) added its third run in the eighth inning when Malesko and Chanler Fedcow hit back-to-back doubles, with Malesko scoring on Fedcow’s shot to left center.

Greeneview falls to 0-2.

Malesko led Carroll in hitting with a single and double in four at-bats. He also got to second on a two-base fielding error in the Greeneview outfield in the third inning.

Greeneview starter Mitchell Hines limited Carroll to five hits through 7 1/3 innings on the mound. He fanned nine Patriot batters, while giving up six walks. Hines struck out the side in the seventh inning.

STINGY DEFENSE: Through the team’s first two simulated contests against Xenia and Greeneview, Carroll has given up just one run.

SPEAKING OF XENIA: The next scheduled high school baseball simulation will pit the Xenia Buccaneers (0-1) against the undefeated Bulldogs of Yellow Springs (1-0).

SOCIALLY DISTANT: In compliance with state and federal social distancing guidelines, no fans were on John Bombatch’s dining room table during Tuesday’s game.

UPCOMING BASEBALL SCHEDULE: Other simulated high school games on the schedule for this week include Legacy Christian at Bellbrook; and Cedarville at Fairborn. Beavercreek has the bye in Week 2.

Nix breaks up no-no in the simulated sixth

A special Thank You to ASG Games (asggames.com) for permission to use the Sherco Grand Slam Baseball game for these simulated games. All results are fictitious, based on outcomes determined by rolls of the dice. For entertainment purposes only. For game disputes, feel free to contact umpire, simulated reporter and game dice roller John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

