Bucs rally a bunch in win over Fairborn

SIMULATED GREENE COUNTY — In a back and fourth simulated softball game between then-Greater Western Ohio Conference foes Fairborn and Xenia, it was the Xenia Buccaneers who came away with an exciting win.

The Bucs sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning, and scored 10 runs, in a 15-8 win over the Skyhawks, March 27 at a simulated Grady’s Field.

The two current Miami Valley League foes traded the lead three times before Xenia settled things in the eighth.

First, Fairborn jumped out in front in the first inning. Megan George reached base on a bobbled Buccaneer ball, advanced to second on Kenzie Culbertson’s single to left, moved to third on yet another Xenia miscue, then scored on a bases loaded walk. Culbertson also scored on yet another bases loaded walk to give the Skyhawks a 2-0 lead.

Xenia’s Bailey Oliver scored on Makyna Carr’s single to make the score 2-1 after an inning of play, the Bucs then took the lead in the second when Sydney Smith smacked a two-run single that scored Jada MacAvene and Logann Jackson.

Carr singled to score Smith and Lindsey Finley in the fourth to give the Buccaneers what looked to be a commanding 5-2 lead, but then Fairborn’s bats came alive in the sixth.

The Skyhawks sent eight batters to the plate in the sixth, loaded the bases, and then brought them all home on Riley Davis’s grand slam over the right-field fence, and suddenly Fairborn was back in front with a 6-5 lead.

Xenia amassed six hits, seven walks and Carr’s grand-slam homer in the eighth to take the lead for good.

It should be noted here that a typical high school softball game usually goes seven innings in real life. But this is a simulated board game version of the game, there was no risk of a player getting hurt — after all, everything is determined by dice roll. It’s not like these kids are really running around and doing all this, right? — and so nine innings of softball were played, or um, rolled.

Xenia starting pitcher Caity Moody limited Fairborn to four hits, but walked 11, while fanning six in seven innings of work. Fairborn starter Destiny Ferrigno scattered 11 hits, walked six and struck out five, also over seven innings.

The Bucs’ Carr drove in seven Xenia runs and scored twice. She went 4-for-6 in the contest to lead all hitters.

Jada MacAvene collected three hits, in four at-bats, scored twice and drove in two runs; and Sydney Smith finished with a 3-for-5 performance with two other runs and two RBI.

Fairborn’s lone batter with multiple hits was Ashlyn Baker, who went 3-for-5 with a walk.

What Rain?: One good thing about simulated baseball or softball games is that you can play even if it’s pooring down rain outside. All one needs is a good dry, sturdy roof … maybe a dining room light or two.

Tell us what you think: We’re working hard to provide something entertaining that might create a bit of a diversion from the every day fears and worries concerning the coronavirus. Are you enjoying these simulated games? Are there matchups between our nine area baseball or softball teams that you’d like to see? Maybe an all-star game of both? Please let us know, good or bad, by sending an email to sports editor/dice roller/simulation umpire to jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com. Thanks!

File photos Fairborn's Riley Davis, shown here in a game last season against Troy, simulatedly smacked a grand slam home run for the Skyhawks in Friday's game with Xenia.

Simulated softball game played at Grady’s Field

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

A special Thank You to ASG Games (asggames.com) for permission to use the Sherco Grand Slam Baseball game for these simulated games. All results are fictitious, based on outcomes determined by a roll of the dice. For entertainment purposes only. Feel free to contact dice roller John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

