SOMEWHERE IN SIMULATED GREENE COUNTY — The visiting simulated Bellbrook Golden Eagles took advantage of a key simulated Cedarville injury and a few simulated walks as well, to claim an 8-2 win at Simulated Cedarville University’s Yellow Jacket Baseball Field.

Cedarville High pitcher and 2019 Baseball Batting Champ Caleb McKinion had limited the visiting Golden Eagles to five hits as he began the sixth, but the Indians starting pitcher was injured on the first pitch to Bellbrook’s Ethan Fryman, hitting Fryman.

Bellbrook sent nine batters to the plate in that inning, collecting one Jonathan Hyman base hit, walks by Adam Galle, Jayden Elliott, Ben Borszcz and Jake Todd, with RBIs by Hyman, Todd and Galle. Ethan Fryman, Hyman and Borszcz each scored on bases loaded walks, to give the Eagles a comfortable 6-0 lead.

The Golden Eagles sent eight batters up in the eighth, with Fryman driving in Galle with a single to left, and Elliott trotting home on a Borszcz bases loaded walk, to make the score 8-0.

Golden Eagle starting pitcher Elliott struck out 13 Cedarville batters, walking two and not yielding a run in his seven innings of solid simulated work.

Cedarville never gave up, stranding 12 runners on base in the game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cedarville collected RBI singles from Caden McKinion and Colby Cross, to score Hunter Baldwin and Adam Wood with the Indians’ only runs of the contest.

Hyman was Bellbrook’s lone multi-hit batter, with a double in the third inning and a single in the three-run sixth.

Cedarville’s Caleb McKinion had gone 2-for-3 before injuring his arm. The Indians Tommy Lowe went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk, in Tuesday’s loss.

The Indians Caleb Criswell crashed into the Yellow Jacket left-field wall in the fourth to record the third out of the inning, but had to be removed from the game with a slight shoulder bruise. He’s expected to be ready for Cedarville’s next game.

No rules broken here: The simulated teams from both sides acquired special simulated permission from Cedarville native Gov. Mike DeWine to qualify as simulated essentials in order to play Tuesday’s game. The simulated Cedarville University was more than happy to host the simulated game on the Yellow Jacket Baseball Field, home of the Cedarville Yellow Jackets.

Oh yeah, and this game was all simulated.

Red herring: Major League Baseball sent a not-so-simulated licensing agreement to the newsroom on Tuesday. In order to officially involve the Cincinnati Reds in these simulation games, the deal may involve trading Bombatch’s son for a kid to be named later. We haven’t broken the news to his kid yet.

UP NEXT: Xenia at Carroll.

Caleb McKinion delivers a pitch during the high school baseball Spring season last year. The Cedarville southpaw suffered a simulated sore arm in Tuesday night’s loss to Bellbrook. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_McKinionPitch_PS.jpg Caleb McKinion delivers a pitch during the high school baseball Spring season last year. The Cedarville southpaw suffered a simulated sore arm in Tuesday night’s loss to Bellbrook. A group of players marvel at the World’s Largest Working Ink Pen, just outside the baseball diamond grounds, March 24, somewhere in Simulated Cedarville. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_LargestInkPen_PS.jpg A group of players marvel at the World’s Largest Working Ink Pen, just outside the baseball diamond grounds, March 24, somewhere in Simulated Cedarville.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

The Sherco Grand Slam Baseball game is available online at asggames.com . All results are fictitious, based on outcomes determined by a roll of the dice. For entertainment purposes only. Feel free to contact dice roller John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

