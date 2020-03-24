Sports Digest

NOTE: Many of these sports briefs were first posted before the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak. Please contact the organization for possible date changes or cancellations.

Dayton All-Star games moved to April

TIPP CITY — The Dayton All-Star Classic girls high school basketball games, originally scheduled for March 16-17 at Bethel High School have been tentatively postponed until late April.

Area players Sylvie Sonneman of Greeneview, Carroll players Allie Stefanek, Megan Leraas and Julia Keller, Legacy Christian’s Kathleen Ahner, Angie Smith of Yellow Springs, and Beavercreek’s Anna Landing were scheduled to participate in the two days of games.

A new date for the event will possibly be made in early April.

Greeneview seeks girls varsity soccer coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a girls head varsity soccer coach for the 2020 Fall season. The school’s previous coach, Shawn Brown, announced he has to resign due to work obligations. Potential candidates should contact Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

Dragons 5K registration open

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the 10th annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates on Saturday, July 18, 2020 starting at 8 a.m. at Day Air Ballpark (formerly Fifth-Third Field).

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW home plate finisher’s medal, and entry to the post-race party inside Day Air Ballpark.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. People can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Summer Adult Softball offered

BEAVERCREEK — It’s time to play ball! Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams.

Fees are $480 per team, per league for 6:10 and 7:20 P.M. leagues and $495 for the 8:30/9:40 leagues (under the lights). The league fees include team sanctioning, softballs, umpire fees, and awards. The season runs from April 13 to July 27 with all games played at Rotary Park. Register on line at https://beavercreekoh.myrec.com.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov for league information and availability. View all activities at the city website: www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Spring Has Sprung 5K returns

XENIA — The Spring Has Sprung 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 4 in Xenia, Greene County Public Health officials announced.

Registration is now open at www.speedy-feet.com/races.php. The cost is $20 per person after March 23 (unless registering online) and the day of the race. Online registration closes at midnight on Friday, April 3. All checks or money orders can be made out to Greene County Public Health and sent to: 5K Registration, c/o Greene County Public Health, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia, OH 45385.

Volunteers are needed. Those interested or in need of more information can contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or by email at jdrew@gcph.info.

Redlegs Run set for May 30

CINCINNATI — The 19th annual Redlegs Run will be held May 30 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Redlegs Run features events for everyone, no matter your age, fitness level or race experience. Choose from the 10K, 5K, One Mile Family Run or the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run for children 10 and younger. All runners and walkers for the events will be able to cross the finish line on the warning track inside Great American Ball Park. Visit race-reds.com for registration information.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public. The regular price is $395. Included with the all-access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

Please send all local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

