Cedarville’s Cross named to All-Ohio teams

GREENE COUNTY — Cedarville senior Colby Cross was named earlier this week to the Division IV All-Ohio second team by a statewide media panel.

The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Cedarville senior Colby Cross was the area’s lone first-team selection. He was a district first team choice in Division IV earlier this season.

Cross, the Ohio Heritage Conference scoring leader for this season, scored 17.2 points per game during the regular season. He was also the OHC leader in assists per game with a 4.3 assists per game average. He led the Indians in field goals made (131), free throws made (79), total points (379) and assists (94). Cedarville finished the season with a 20-6 overall record, and the Indians placed second in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division (behind Greeneview) with a 12-4 league mark.

The Ohio Mr. Basketball Award is expected to be announced on Wednesday, March 18.

Last season, Xenia High’s Samari Curtis was the Mr. Basketball Award winner. Curtis recently transferred to Evansville University, after beginning the 2019-20 season as a freshman at the University of Nebraska.

Cedarville High School senior Colby Cross (23) puts up a shot in a game this season. Cross was selected to the Division IV All-Ohio second team earlier this week by a statewide media panel. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_ColbyCrossshot_PS-copy.jpg Cedarville High School senior Colby Cross (23) puts up a shot in a game this season. Cross was selected to the Division IV All-Ohio second team earlier this week by a statewide media panel. John Bombatch | Greene County News Colby Cross (left) led the Ohio Heritage Conference in scoring (17.2 points per game) and assists (4.3 per game) this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_CrossDribble_PS-copy.jpg Colby Cross (left) led the Ohio Heritage Conference in scoring (17.2 points per game) and assists (4.3 per game) this season. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Indians senior is a D-IV second team choice

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. Complete listings of the Divisions I through IV All-Ohio selections can be found on the xeniagazette.com and fairborndailyherald.com websites.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. Complete listings of the Divisions I through IV All-Ohio selections can be found on the xeniagazette.com and fairborndailyherald.com websites.