OHSAA Coronovirus Update: 3:53 p.m. Thursday

COLUMBUS — Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass announced roughly two hours ago the decision to “postpone indefinitely” the 2019-2020 state and regional tournaments, and quite possibly the end to the Spring high school sports season, during a press conference prior to the start of the girls high school basketball state semifinals, March 12 at Ohio State University’s St. John Arena.

With 15:59 left on the game clock, the Division II girls teams of Carroll and Beloit West Branch cleared the floor. Moments later, Snodgrass officially stopped the winter postseason, citing coronovirus concerns for all involved.

“”This is certainly one of the toughest days, not only in my career, but our staff’s career, knowing that every single day that our staff works for these opportunities for our kids. We stress opportunities of a lifetime, and our decision today has been to postpone indefinitely our regional boys basketball tournament, our state girls basketball tournament, our state ice hockey tournament, and our state wrestling tournament. This decision, though it may appear at the last minute, is based on so many developing situations that occurred really in the last eight hours. And as much as we want this opportunity for our kids, and our schools and our communities, we have to look at the safety aspect that these mass gatherings create,” Snodgrass said.

Sports Editor John Bombatch was in attendance for the press conference, and we’ll have a complete story in the next few hours.