Keller, Ochs named to All-Ohio teams

COLUMBUS — Carroll High School teammates Julia Keller and Sarah Ochs both received Division II All-Ohio recognition on Wednesday, March 11 by a statewide media panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members.
Keller, a 6-foot senior forward, was named to the D-II All-Ohio second team, while Ochs, a 5-5 sophomore guard, received D-II Honorable Mention.
There were no Greene County area student athletes recognized for All-Ohio consideration in Division I, which was also announced on Wednesday.
The Carroll Patriots are scheduled to take on the Beloit West Branch Warriors at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 in the Division II state semifinals, at Ohio State University’s St. John Arena in Columbus.
On Monday, the Division III and IV All-Ohio teams were announced. The Ohio Ms. Basketball Award will be announced Thursday.
