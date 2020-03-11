Keller, Ochs named to All-Ohio teams

COLUMBUS — Carroll High School teammates Julia Keller and Sarah Ochs both received Division II All-Ohio recognition on Wednesday, March 11 by a statewide media panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members.

Keller, a 6-foot senior forward, was named to the D-II All-Ohio second team, while Ochs, a 5-5 sophomore guard, received D-II Honorable Mention.

There were no Greene County area student athletes recognized for All-Ohio consideration in Division I, which was also announced on Wednesday.

The Carroll Patriots are scheduled to take on the Beloit West Branch Warriors at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 in the Division II state semifinals, at Ohio State University’s St. John Arena in Columbus.

On Monday, the Division III and IV All-Ohio teams were announced. The Ohio Ms. Basketball Award will be announced Thursday.

Carroll High School senior Julia Keller, shown here weaving through Roger Bacon defenders in last week’s regional title game in Springfield, was named to the Division II All-Ohio second team on Wednesday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_KellerBaconCrowd_PS-1.jpg Carroll High School senior Julia Keller, shown here weaving through Roger Bacon defenders in last week’s regional title game in Springfield, was named to the Division II All-Ohio second team on Wednesday. John Bombatch | Greene County News Carroll sophomore Sarah Ochs (3) was named to the Division II All-Ohio Honorable Mention team by a panel of Ohio Prep Sports Writer Association members, Wednesday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_Ochsbaconlayin_PS-1.jpg Carroll sophomore Sarah Ochs (3) was named to the Division II All-Ohio Honorable Mention team by a panel of Ohio Prep Sports Writer Association members, Wednesday. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. A complete listing of the Division I and II All-Ohio girls high school basketball teams for the 2019-2020 season can be found online at xeniagazette.com and fairborndailyherald.com.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. A complete listing of the Division I and II All-Ohio girls high school basketball teams for the 2019-2020 season can be found online at xeniagazette.com and fairborndailyherald.com.