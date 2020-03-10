Four named to All-Ohio teams

COLUMBUS — The Division III and IV girls basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by a statewide media panel, and four Greene County area student athletes were on the list. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Greeneview’s Sylvie Sonneman was named to the Division III All-Ohio first team. The 5-foot-10 senior averaged 18.3 points per game this season for the Rams and was the Ohio Heritage Conference’s scoring leader. Sonneman was also third in the OHC in blocked shots with an average of 1.3 blocks per contest. Sonneman was the Greene County area’s lone Division III All-Ohio selection this season.

In Division IV, Legacy Christian’s Emma Hess received All-Ohio second team honors, while Knights teammate Kathleen Ahner and Yellow Springs’ Angie Smith were named as D-IV All-Ohio Honorable Mention selections.

The Division I and II All-Ohio teams, as well as the 2020 Ohio Ms. Basketball Award, is expected to be announced later this week.

Legacy Christian junior Emma Hess (23) was a 2019-2020 All-Ohio Division IV second team choice this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_HessLayinT33_PS-copy-1.jpg Legacy Christian junior Emma Hess (23) was a 2019-2020 All-Ohio Division IV second team choice this season. John Bombatch | Greene County News Greeneview senior Sylvie Sonneman, shown here guarded by three defenders, was named to the 2019-2020 Division III All-Ohio girls high school basketball team, by a state panel of media representatives. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_SonnemanGuarded_PS-copy.jpg Greeneview senior Sylvie Sonneman, shown here guarded by three defenders, was named to the 2019-2020 Division III All-Ohio girls high school basketball team, by a state panel of media representatives. John Bombatch | Greene County News