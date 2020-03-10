CEDARVILLE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SIGNS WITH IWU

Cedarville, Ohio – Eva Sheridan from Cedarville High School has signed a National Letter of Intent to play

volleyball at Indiana Wesleyan University beginning in the fall of 2020.

Eva has been a four-year letter winner on Cedarville High School’s varsity volleyball team and has played

club volleyball for the Champaign County Sharks and Dayton Juniors for the past four years. She is a

defensive specialist and led the Ohio Heritage Conference in service ace percentage during the 2019

season. Sheridan is the daughter of Matt & Julie Sheridan of Cedarville and the granddaughter of Keith & June

Sheridan of Cedarville and Tom & Robin Williamson of Jamestown. She also has two brothers, Noah,

who attends Miami University and Jonah, who attends and runs track and field at Liberty University. Eva

plans to major in nursing with a desire to specialize in pediatric oncology after graduation.