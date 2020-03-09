Fairborn HS girls bowling team places second at state tournament

GREENE COUNTY — The Fairborn High School girls varsity bowling team returned from this weekend’s Division I OHSAA girls state bowling championships with the runner-up trophy, March 7 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus.

The Skyhawks qualified sixth out of the 16 state team competitors with a three-game team total of 3,051. Only the top eight scoring teams advanced to the Team Finals, where the teams would square off in an eight-team, single-elimination tournament.

Fairborn opened up against third-seeded Wapakoneta and claimed a narrow win. The Skyhawks then faced familiar Miami Valley League foe Troy, the no. 2 seed, in the state team semifinals, and came away with a narrow 773-733 in.

In the finals, Fairborn was edged by fifth-seeded Gahanna Lincoln by five pins, 655-650.

Individually, Skyhawk sophomore Natalie Hanson placed seventh overall with a 197-184-232— 613 series.

Freshman Samantha Eichman placed ninth overall with a series score of 594, with teammates Morgan Woods (478), Tessa Shearer (454), Sammi Laprarie (446), also turning in solid rounds.

Emma Boyd, Megan Cole, and Kristen Bowman were also in attendance as solid team members, but did not bowl on Friday.

Fairborn was coached by Eric Mrenak.

The Skyhawks were the 2019-2020 Miami Valley League champions this season and had a dual-match season record of 9-0-0.

The Fairborn High School girls varsity bowling team finished second at the OHSAA state bowling championships, March 7, at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl, in Columbus. Members of the team are Morgan Woods, Natalie Hanson, Tessa Shearer, Sammi Laprarie, Samantha Eichman, Emma Boyd, Megan Cole and Kristen Bowman. Head coach of the Skyhawks is Eric Mrenak.

No. 6 seeds place second to Gahanna Lincoln in final

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by the OHSAA. Visit ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Bowling/for complete results.

