Area’s top boys H.S. basketball statistics

A look at the Greene County area’s top boys high school basketball player statistics in points scored, total assists, total rebounds and total steals, for the 2019-2020 regular season. Listed by name, and school.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SCORING

Colby Cross, Cedarville 379

Trent Koning, Cedarville 358

Jonathan Riddle, Legacy Christian 332

Ryan Chew, Bellbrook 326

Adam Duvall, Beavercreek 325

Gabe Caudill, Greeneview 316

Rhett Burtch, Greeneview 306

Cole Allen, Greeneview 293

Chris Herbort, Beavercreek 275

Dwight Lewis, Fairborn 265

ASSISTS

Colby Cross, Cedarville 94

Yousef Saleh, Beavercreek 91

Ryan Seltsam, Carroll 88

Chris Herbort, Beavercreek 87

Rhett Burtch, Greeneview 86

Dwight Lewis, Fairborn 84

Jonathan Riddle, Legacy Christian 70

Kevin Johnson, Xenia 69

Trent Koning, Cedarville 60

Evan Lakins, Bellbrook 54

REBOUNDS

Braeden Gedeon, Bellbrook 171

Adam Duvall, Beavercreek 163

Jonathan Riddle, Legacy Christian 158

Hunter Baldwin, Cedarville 146

Dwight Lewis, Fairborn 144

Kevin Johnson, Xenia 143

Rhett Burtch, Greeneview 126

Isaiah Hoyt, Xenia 125

Brett Carson, Legacy Christian 124

Yousef Saleh, Beavercreek 121

STEALS

Trent Koning, Cedarville 51

Yousef Saleh, Beavercreek 50

Charlie Luke, Legacy Christian 47

Ryan Chew, Bellbrook 42

Dylan Hoosier, Xenia 42

Kevin Johnson, Xenia 42

Chris Herbort, Beavercreek 41

Eli Eyrich, Yellow Springs 41

Jonathan Riddle, Legacy Christian 40

Ryan Seltsam, Carroll 35

Cedarville’s Colby Cross (23) recorded the most points (379) and assists (94) among Greene County area boys high school basketball players this season, while teammate Trent Koning (2) led the area in steals with 51.

Cedarville's Colby Cross (23) recorded the most points (379) and assists (94) among Greene County area boys high school basketball players this season, while teammate Trent Koning (2) led the area in steals with 51. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Bellbrook’s Braeden Gedeon, shown here snaring one in the season’s first game against Legacy Christian, led the Greene County area in total rebounds with 171 this season.