Area’s top boys H.S. basketball statistics

A look at the Greene County area’s top boys high school basketball player statistics in points scored, total assists, total rebounds and total steals, for the 2019-2020 regular season. Listed by name, and school.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SCORING
Colby Cross, Cedarville 379
Trent Koning, Cedarville 358
Jonathan Riddle, Legacy Christian 332
Ryan Chew, Bellbrook 326
Adam Duvall, Beavercreek 325
Gabe Caudill, Greeneview 316
Rhett Burtch, Greeneview 306
Cole Allen, Greeneview 293
Chris Herbort, Beavercreek 275
Dwight Lewis, Fairborn 265
ASSISTS
Colby Cross, Cedarville 94
Yousef Saleh, Beavercreek 91
Ryan Seltsam, Carroll 88
Chris Herbort, Beavercreek 87
Rhett Burtch, Greeneview 86
Dwight Lewis, Fairborn 84
Jonathan Riddle, Legacy Christian 70
Kevin Johnson, Xenia 69
Trent Koning, Cedarville 60
Evan Lakins, Bellbrook 54
REBOUNDS
Braeden Gedeon, Bellbrook 171
Adam Duvall, Beavercreek 163
Jonathan Riddle, Legacy Christian 158
Hunter Baldwin, Cedarville 146
Dwight Lewis, Fairborn 144
Kevin Johnson, Xenia 143
Rhett Burtch, Greeneview 126
Isaiah Hoyt, Xenia 125
Brett Carson, Legacy Christian 124
Yousef Saleh, Beavercreek 121
STEALS
Trent Koning, Cedarville 51
Yousef Saleh, Beavercreek 50
Charlie Luke, Legacy Christian 47
Ryan Chew, Bellbrook 42
Dylan Hoosier, Xenia 42
Kevin Johnson, Xenia 42
Chris Herbort, Beavercreek 41
Eli Eyrich, Yellow Springs 41
Jonathan Riddle, Legacy Christian 40
Ryan Seltsam, Carroll 35
Compiled by Sports Editor John Bombatch with statistical information from area league websites. We’ll run a girls top-10 statistical profile next week.