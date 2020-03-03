Hunter, Gilbert earn SIAC honors

WILBERFORCE — Central State University basketball players Darweshi Hunter and Takyra Gilbert received high accolades from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on March 2.

On the eve of the opening round of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament, Central State combo guard Hunter was named the conference’s men’s basketball Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year while earning All-SIAC First Team honors.

Gilbert was named to the All-SIAC women’s First Team.

A freshman from Cincinnati, Hunter finished the regular season leading the SIAC in scoring with 20.4 points per game. He also leads CSU with 6.1 rebounds per game and is shooting 51 percent from the field.

Hunter has scored 20 or more points in 15 games this season with three double-doubles. His season-high came against Albany State and Clark Atlanta when he put up 27 points.

Throughout the season Hunter has been named SIAC Player of the Week twice and SIAC Newcomer of the Week five times.

He is the first CSU player to be named SIAC Freshman of the Year and second player in the program’s history to be named SIAC Newcomer of the Year.

CSU’s men’s team enters the SIAC Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the west and defeated Fort Valley State, 87-79, March 3 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The Marauders men will take on either Clark Atlanta or Kentucky State in the next round, at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

A senior from Hamilton, Gilbert led the SIAC in assists with 4.1 per game. She ranked eighth in the conference in scoring with 14.5 ppg and was fifth in steals with 2.3 spg. She also ranks at the top of the conference in minutes played with 38.8 mpg.

Last week, Gilbert scored her 1,000th point in a CSU women’s basketball uniform, becoming the first Lady Marauder to reach the milestone since Iniquia Snell did so in 2014. Gilbert reached her 1,000th point in just two and half seasons.

CSU entered the women’s SIAC Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the west, and began play on Monday night in Rock Hill, S.C. with a 63-52 win over Kentucky State. The women will face either Fort Valley State or LeMoyne-Owen in the SIAC quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.

For tournament information and live coverage, visit thesiac.com/tournaments.

Staff Report

Information provided by Central State University Athletics, maraudersports.com.

