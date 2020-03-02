Sonneman Co-Player of the Year

GREENE COUNTY — Fourteen area girls high school basketball players were selected to their respective Southwest District teams Monday, with one — Greeneview senior Sylvie Sonneman — named Division III Co-Player of the Year.

Sonneman averaged 18.3 points per game for the Greeneview Rams and finished the regular season as the Ohio Heritage Conference’s scoring leader. Her 403 points scored accounted for almost 39 percent of the Rams points this season. She also led the Rams in free throws made (92), field goals made (137), three pointers made (37), rebounds (139) and blocked shots (28). Sonneman was a first-team all-district selection in Division III as well. She shared the Player of the Year honor with Middletown Madison’s Kenzi Saunders.

Carroll senior Julia Keller was named to the Division II first team. She led the Patriots in field goals made (105), points scored (281), rebounds (151) and block shots (42) this season, and the Patriots are the lone girls basketball team still in the postseason. Carroll takes on Germantown Valley View in a Division II regional semifinal game at 8 p.m. tonight (March 3) at Springfield High School.

Ranked in the Metro Buckeye Conference’s top-5 in scoring (second with 20.2 points per game), assists (fifth, 2.9 apg), field goal percentage (first, 53.4) and blocked shots (third, 1.6 blocks per game), Legacy Christian Academy’s Emma Hess was named to the Division IV All-Southwest District first team. Of the area’s three first team selections, the Knights junior is the only one who will be returning next season.

Division I players Natalie Oktavec of Fairborn, Beavercreek’s Anna Landing and Bellbrook players Bailey Zerby and Dreanna Price received District Honorable Mention recognition.

Joining Keller in Division II were Carroll teammates Sarah Ochs, a Second-Team All-District selection, and Honorable Mention pick Megan Leraas.

Greeneview’s Rachel Strickle was an Honorable Mention choice in Division III.

Hess was the lone D-IV first teamer in the area, but there were four other area players recognized by the media panel.

On the D-IV All-District Second Team, Legacy junior teammate Kathleen Ahner and Yellow Springs sophomore standout Angie smith were both selected. Cedarville’s Luisa Christian, a junior, was named to the District Third Team, and Legacy’s Maddy Combs was an Honorable Mention choice.

Greeneview senior Sylvie Sonneman (30) was named the Division III Southwest District Co-Player of the Year by an area media panel representing the district. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_Sonneman30WLS15_PS-copy.jpg Greeneview senior Sylvie Sonneman (30) was named the Division III Southwest District Co-Player of the Year by an area media panel representing the district. File photos by John Bombatch. Carroll senior Julia Keller (right) was named to the Division II All-Southwest District first team by a media panel representing the southwest area. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_KellerfouledA21_PS-copy.jpg Carroll senior Julia Keller (right) was named to the Division II All-Southwest District first team by a media panel representing the southwest area. File photos by John Bombatch. Legacy Christian’s Emma Hess (23) was named to the Division IV All-Southwest District first team by a panel of media representatives from the area. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_HessLayinT33_PS-copy.jpg Legacy Christian’s Emma Hess (23) was named to the Division IV All-Southwest District first team by a panel of media representatives from the area. File photos by John Bombatch.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. A complete listing of the Southwest All-District teams can be found at xeniagazette.com/sports or fairborndailyherald.com/sports.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. A complete listing of the Southwest All-District teams can be found at xeniagazette.com/sports or fairborndailyherald.com/sports.