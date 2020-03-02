Wrestlers advance to district tourneys

GREENE COUNTY — A total of 27 wrestlers from the Greene County area representing six area high schools placed fourth or better at Saturday’s sectional championships, to earn themselves spots in this week’s district tournaments.

Eight of those 27 earned first place finishes in their respective weight classes.

Gavin Bell, a senior 182-pounder from Beavercreek, won his Division I weight class at the Centerville Sectional and remains undefeated this season at 40-0. Fellow Beavercreek senior Garrett Golden also won his weight class at 160 pounds.

Beavercreek wrestlers Logan Besecker (113), Kyah Patrick (120 pounds), Lincoln Kuba (126), Ian Baird (152), Jordan Dillon (170), Tyler Hicks (195) and Justin Knipper (285), along with Xenia senior Desmond Diggs (132) each advanced on to this week’s Division I district competition.

In Division II, seven area wrestlers advanced with two — Bellbrook senior 170-pounder Matthew Billock and Carroll 285-pounder Garrett Walker — earning runner-up finishes. Others to advance are: Bellbrook’s Nick DeVol (126); Eric Bridegens (132); Johnny Malas (138); and Vincent Hummel (152); and Carroll’s Jamen Hill (220).

Legacy Christian had six Knights wrestlers claim sectional crowns over the weekend. Logan Attisano (106), Matt Ellis (113), Boede Campbell (120), Camron Lacure (126), Gavin Brown (138) and Nick Alvarez (145) each won their respective weight classes at the Sidney Lehman sectional tournament, with teammate Ethan Cooper (132) advancing with a third-place finish.

In Covington, Greeneview wrestlers Ashtan Hendricks (106), Teagan Hendricks (132) and Cohen Hickman (195) also advanced in Division III.

District action will take place Friday and Saturday, March 6-7.

The Division I tournament will be at Trent Arena on the Kettering Fairmont High School grounds, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. Division II’s district tourney starts at 2 p.m. at Wilmington High, while D-III’s district tourney is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start up at Troy’s Hobart Arena.

Visit baumspage.com for a weekend schedule and bracket pairings.

Beavercreek senior Gavin Bell (white headgear) remained undefeated this season by winning the Division I 182-pound sectional title, Saturday in Centerville. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_Bell_PS-1.jpg Beavercreek senior Gavin Bell (white headgear) remained undefeated this season by winning the Division I 182-pound sectional title, Saturday in Centerville. Beavercreek 160-pound senior Garrett Golden (left) won the sectional title, Feb. 29 in Centerville. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_Golden_PS-1.jpg Beavercreek 160-pound senior Garrett Golden (left) won the sectional title, Feb. 29 in Centerville.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. Complete statewide wrestling sectional and district brackets can be found at baumspage.com.

