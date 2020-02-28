Central State basketball games on GCSN tonight (Feb. 28)

WILBERFORCE —The Gem City Sports Network will broadcast the final regular season home games of the Central State University Marauders men’s and women’s basketball teams, tonight starting with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m.

Prior to tonight’s games with Bluefield State, CSU will be honor five senior basketball players: Takyra “TK” Gilbert and Ternaecia Ashley for the women; and for the men, Harris Brown, Tom Johnson and Dreon Lewis.

The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m., and the men tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

Catch all of the live action on radio1.gemcitysports.com.