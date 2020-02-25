Xenia High’s Alexis Claybaugh named Athlete of the Month

Alexis Claybaugh (center) was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for December for Xenia High School. This award is being sponsored by Mike Reed (right) at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Claybaugh, a senior on the girl’s basketball team, is a two-sport athlete. She also plays soccer and is the definition of a student athlete. She carries a 3.95 grade-point average and was recently accepted to The Ohio State University where she plans to study nursing.

Ron Lea photo.