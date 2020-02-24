Cedarville’s Trent Koning named Athlete of the Month

Trent Koning (right), shown with Mike Reed of Edward Jones Investments, was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for December 2019 for Cedarville High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Koning, a junior on the varsity basketball team, is averaging 16.3 points, four rebounds, 3.2 steels, two assists, has a field goal percentage of 51.5, three-point percentage of 42.9, and free-throw percentage of 87.1. He also has an impressive 4.0 grade-point average.

