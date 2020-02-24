Carroll senior forward Jaden Dahm (2) puts up a hook shot over a Troy defender, Feb. 22 in a 52-35 Patriots win in a Division I sectional first round game at Centerville High School. Dahm led the Patriots with 19 points scored in the win.

With former Beavercreek coach Mark Hess looking on from the Troy sideline, Carroll’s Logan Broaddus puts up a three-point shot. Broaddus scored a season-high 14 points in Carroll’s 52-35 first-round win, Feb. 22 in the Division I sectional tournament in Centerville.