Patriots third at GCLC wrestling tournament

MIDDLETOWN — The Carroll High School wrestling team took third place overall during Friday’s Feb. 21 Greater Catholic League Co-ed Championship tournament at Fenwick High School.

Carroll came away with top-three finishers in almost every weight class. Carroll wrestlers took third place in six of the 14 weight classes, second place in five, and first place in a single weight class. Wrestlers in each weight class competed in a round-robin format, among the seven competing GCL schools.

First place in the 138-pound weight class went to junior Joe Lansagnan of the Patriots, with four wins — three by pin, with one decision.

In the team competition, Hamilton Badin earned the GCLC title. Over the course of the evening, Carroll appeared even with Badin in terms of pins completed and victories earned. Carroll’s score was neck-and-neck with Badin’s, according to the live-tracking website Baumspage.com.

However, in later matches, Badin and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne pulled ahead, and ended the evening with scores of 235.5 and 229 respectively. Carroll finished third with a score of 213, followed by Cincinnati Roger Bacon (118) Cincinnati McNicholas (68.5), host Fenwick (65), and Kettering Alter (34).

A good number of Badin’s points were earned by Samantha Caballero, one of the most notable wrestlers of the evening and a senior at Badin High School. Caballero won all three of her matches by pin and cemented herself as GCLC champion of the 106-pound weight class.

Placing for Carroll were: R. J. Sticka (third, 113 pounds); E.J. Cristobal (third, 120); Nicholas Romano (third, 126); Adam Cross (second, 132); Josh Orlett (second, 145); Olivier Uwizeye (third , 152); Jason King (second, 160); Davon Younker (third, 170); Gage Plassenthal (fifth, 182); Jamen Hill (second, 220); and Garrett Walker (second, 285).

Carroll sophomore Theryn Marsh took third place in the 106 weight class, and won a match by pin.

“I’m giving a lot of energy out there,” he said after his winning bout. “I really want our team to win GCL.”

The GCL tournament concludes the regular season, but Carroll will be looking for its next victory at the 11-team OHSAA Division II sectional, to be held Feb. 28-29 at Graham High School, in St. Paris.

Opening round matches are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Championship bracket semifinals and consolation third round matches will start Saturday’s matches off at 10:30 a.m.

Admission is $6 for the first session, $6 for the second session, and $7 for the finals. An all-session pass is also available for $15. Parking is free.

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

