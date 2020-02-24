Sports Digest

WEEKEND BASKETBALL RESULTS

Saturday, Feb. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sectional Tournaments

Carroll 52, Troy 35

Beavercreek 80, Lebanon 58

Cedarville 67, Yellow Springs 26

Friday, Feb. 21

Legacy Christian 57, East Dayton Christian 40

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Sectional Tournaments

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Bellbrook vs. Kenton Ridge, 6 p.m., Springfield HS

Legacy Christian vs. Emmanuel Christian, 6 p.m., Troy HS

Carroll vs. Wayne, 7 p.m., Centerville HS

Fairborn vs. Centerville, 7 p.m., New Carlisle Tecumseh HS

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Xenia vs. Springfield, 6 p.m., Vandalia Butler HS

Beavercreek vs. West Carrollton, 7:30 p.m., Vandalia Butler HS

Thursday, Feb. 27

Cedarville vs. Twin Valley South, 6 p.m., Troy HS

Friday, Feb. 28

Xenia-Springfield winner vs. West Carrollton-Beavercreek winner, 7 p.m., Butler HS

Legacy Christian-Emmanuel Christian winner vs. Miami Valley-Catholic Central winner, 7 p.m., Troy HS

Saturday, Feb. 29

TV South-Cedarville winner vs. TC North-Franklin Monroe winner, 7 p.m., Troy HS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sectional tournament

(Monday games)

Beavercreek vs. Fairmont

Carroll vs. Badin

Felicity-Franklin vs. Legacy Christian

Cedarville vs. Cincinnati Country Day

Friday, Feb. 28

Carroll-Badin winner vs. Eaton-Trotwood-Madison winner, 9 p.m., Mason HS

Saturday, Feb. 29

Cedarville-Country Day winner vs. Botkins-Mechanicsburg winner, 11 a.m., Troy HS

Beavercreek-Fairmont winner vs. Princeton-Walnut Hills winner, 6 p.m. TBD

Felicity-Franklin – Legacy Christian winner vs. Catholic Central- Tri-Village winner, 6 p.m. Troy HS

Greeneview Spring sports registration now open

JAMESTOWN — Registration for Spring Sports is now open at Greeneview schools. Athletes and parents must complete the registration process, before a student may begin to tryout, or practice. The official coaching start dates for Spring Sports are: Monday, Feb. 24 – HS Baseball and HS Softball; March 9 – MS and HS track, HS boys tennis.

Greeneview seeks girls varsity soccer coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a girls head varsity soccer coach for the 2020 Fall season. The school’s previous coach, Shawn Brown, announced he has to resign due to work obligations. Potential candidates should contact Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

Dragons 5K registration open

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the 10th annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates on Saturday, July 18, 2020 starting at 8 a.m. at Day Air Ballpark (formerly Fifth-Third Field).

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW home plate finisher’s medal, and entry to the post-race party inside Day Air Ballpark.

Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 1), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. People can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Summer Adult Softball offered

BEAVERCREEK — It’s time to play ball! Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams.

Fees are $480 per team, per league for 6:10 and 7:20 P.M. leagues and $495 for the 8:30/9:40 leagues (under the lights). The league fees include team sanctioning, softballs, umpire fees, and awards. The season runs from April 13 to July 27 with all games played at Rotary Park. Register on line at https://beavercreekoh.myrec.com.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov for league information and availability. View all activities at the city website: www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Spring Has Sprung 5K returns

XENIA — The Spring Has Sprung 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 4 in Xenia, Greene County Public Health officials announced.

Registration is now open at www.speedy-feet.com/races.php. Cost is $15 per person, which guarantees a shirt if registering by Monday, March 23. A limited number of shirts will be available the day of the event. The cost is $20 per person after March 23 (unless registering online) and the day of the race. Online registration closes at midnight on Friday, April 3. All checks or money orders can be made out to Greene County Public Health and sent to: 5K Registration, c/o Greene County Public Health, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia, OH 45385.

Volunteers are needed. Those interested or in need of more information can contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or by email at jdrew@gcph.info.

Reds Opening Day ticket opportunity

CINCINNATI — To make Opening Day tickets available to as many fans as possible, registration for the Cincinnati Reds 2020 Opening Day Double Play ticket opportunity is now open. The Opening Day Double Play ticket opportunity includes Opening Day on March 26 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals plus any additional regular season home game, subject to availability.

Now through Feb. 20 at noon ET, fans can register at reds.com/OpeningDay for an opportunity to purchase up to four (4) Opening Day tickets. Fans are required to purchase a matching number of tickets in the same seating category to an additional game.

The Reds will conduct a random selection of winners from the pool of registrants. There is no purchase necessary to register and no obligation to purchase Opening Day Double Play tickets if selected. Full details and registration are available at reds.com/OpeningDay.

Redlegs Run set for May 30

CINCINNATI — The 19th annual Redlegs Run will be held May 30 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Redlegs Run features events for everyone, no matter your age, fitness level or race experience. Choose from the 10K, 5K, One Mile Family Run or the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run for children 10 and younger. All runners and walkers for the events will be able to cross the finish line on the warning track inside Great American Ball Park. Visit race-reds.com for registration information.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

