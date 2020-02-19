Four area wrestlers vying for state titles

GREENE COUNTY — At least four area female high school wrestlers will participate in a bit of history Feb. 22-23 at Hilliard Davidson High School, as the inaugural Girls State Wrestling Tournament will be held.

Greeneview sisters Ellie Harlow and Karlie Harlow, Fairborn’s Helena Swanson and Beavercreek’s Kaileigh Nuessgen are listed among an estimated 250 female wrestlers who will be competing for state titles this weekend.

The event, sanctioned this season by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association, will have competitors in 14 weight classes.

Fairborn’s Swanson is listed among 28 entrants in the 116-pound weight class. The Skyhawk sophomore is scheduled to open against Anna Weiss of Lakewood, with the winner to take on freshman Shi’anna Bamba, the division’s no. 6 seed from Massillon Perry.

Beavercreek senior Nuessgen has already competed in one state wrestling event this season. Nuessgen wrestled at 126 pounds in the Ohio High School Athletic Association-sanctioned boys team tournament, Feb. 16 at Ohio State University’s St. John Arena in Columbus. She lost by a decision to a wrestler from eventual team champion Lakewood St. Edward.

On Saturday, Nuessgen will begin her quest for an individual state title as the tournament’s no. 3 seed in the 131-pound weight class of 19 competitors. Nuessgen opens against Elisa Reese of Mount Orab Western Brown, with the winner taking on unseeded Claire Lust of Morral Ridgedale in the second round.

Greeneview’s Elizabeth Harlow is listed as the top seed in the girls 170-pound division. With 13 competitors in her class, Harlow has already reached the quarterfinal round and will await the winner between Western Brown’s Abi Miller and Lyndhurst Brush’s Nyere Grant, both who are unseeded.

At 189, Rams freshman Karlie Harlow is in as the division’s second seed. With 16 entrants in a 32-person bracket, the younger Harlow has a second-round match with unseeded Minerva wrestler Emma Hilliard up next.

Saturday’s Feb. 22 opening day of the double-elimination tournament will get under way at 11 a.m. with each division wrestling up to the championship semifinals and the consolation bracket quarterfinals.

On Sunday, consolation rounds will begin the day at 10 a.m. with championship semis taking place at 11 a.m. at the earliest. Finals for fifth-, third-, and first-place matches will take place simultaneously on three mats one hour after the conclusion of the consolation semifinal rounds.

In order to be eligible for the state tourney, all competitors had to be members of their high school wrestling team as of Feb. 20, be listed on the team’s Alpha Roster and have completed the mandatory weight assessment.

Public admission is $10 per day. Davidson High School is located at 5100 Davidson Road, in Hilliard.

