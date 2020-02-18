Beavercreek three-peats as GWOC boys bowling team champs

The Beavercreek High School boys varsity bowling team won their third consecutive Greater Western Ohio Conference team title on Feb. 15, and the school’s fifth GWOC title overall. Beavercreek nipped Lebanon 3-2 in the semifinals, then defeated Kettering Fairmont, 3-1, in the title match. In record setting fashion, the tourney win also marked the first time the team bowled two 1,100 games in the same tournament. Three Battlin’ Beavers bowlers — Seth Koloski (third overall, 707), Michael Donahue (fourth, 703), and Anthony Dorsten (fifth, 702) — each finished with a 700-plus series in the tournament, another school first.

Front row (left to right) — Caleb Cheesman, Seth Koloski, Nick Costa, Brent Shroyer. Back Row — coach Jack Donahue, Jeffrey Whitcomb, Michael Donahue, Anthony Dorsten, Aaron Reeve. head coach Bob Bobbitt.

