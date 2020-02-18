Marauders take two from LeMoyne-Owen

WILBERFORCE — Harris Brown scored a season-high 30 points to lead the Central State Marauders to a 99-75 win over LeMoyne Owen, and the CSU women claimed a solid win as well, Feb. 17 in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium.

The victory improves CSU’s record to 14-11 overall and 10-7 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. LOC falls to 12-9 on the season with a 7-9 mark in the conference.

Bouncing back from a lopsided loss to Miles on Saturday, Brown led the CSU charge in the first half by knocking down five three-pointers and scoring 19 points as the Marauders enjoyed a 55-27 lead by halftime.

In a relatively noncompetitive second half, the Marauders increased their lead to as many as 45. Highlights of the half included a reverse dunk by CSU reserve Jovon Jones and Brown’s drive to the basket for his 30th point of the night.

CSU made 37 of 75 shots from the field (49.3 percent), including 16 of 35 from three-point range (45.7 percent). All 11 CSU players who logged minutes scored in the victory.

Leading CSU to the win, Brown finished the game making 10 of 16 shots while grabbing 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the year. In limited minutes, freshman Darweshi Hunter finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Dreon Lewis added 14 points and eight rebounds. Tom Johnson dished out 12 assists to go with 12 points and Quinton Glaspie chipped in with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Julion Richardson led LOC with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

CSU women handle LeMoyne-Owen, 64-51

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders women’s team beat LeMoyne-Owen, 64-51, on Monday night.

With the win, the Marauders improve to 11-14 overall with a 9-7 record in the SIAC. LOC drops to 10-13 on the season with a 6-9 record in conference play.

Trailing 17-12 after the first quarter, CSU shot 53 percentfrom the field in the second quarter and took a 31-26 lead at half.

Sandra Guilford scored eight points in the third frame to help CSU take control, 48-34, after 30 minutes of play. CSU maintained momentum in the fourth, leading by as many as 19 and cruising to their fourth victory in five games.

CSU held LOC to 14 made field goals on 64 attempts (21.9 percent).

Takyra Gilbert led CSU with a game-high 22 points. Guilford finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Cameryn DuBose recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Heaven Thompson led LOC with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Both CSU teams travel to play rival Kentucky State on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Frankfurt, Ky. The women’s game tips off at 4 p.m., with the men to follow at 6 p.m.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_HBrownLOC_PS.jpg https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_Gilbert_Lemoyne_PS.jpg