Slow start dooms Xenia in tourney loss

VANDALIA — Xenia girls basketball coach Jessica Threats thought she had a decent plan for taking on Wayne in a Division I tournament game Feb. 15.

“We talked about (forcing) more corner shots and stopping penetration,” Threats said. “(But) that game plan didn’t work.”

The No. 2-seeded Warriors made a season-high 11 three-pointers, many from the aforementioned corner, in rolling to a 70-19 win at Butler High School.

Wayne, which averaged just six made three-pointers per game in the regular season, nearly matched that in the first quarter, draining four while bolting to a 26-3 lead. Wayne made six more in the third quarter while limiting Xenia to just one basket by Kendall Sherman, who led the 18th-seeded Bucs with 10 points.

“Clearly they showed ability to knock those down,” Threats said.

Xenia, meanwhile, had a hard time scoring from anywhere on the court. The Bucs made five field goals, and committed 41 turnovers against the quick-handed Warrior defenders.

“The game was going pretty fast,” Threats said. “I admired the fact that they gave their all.”

Xenia (4-19) did score 11 in the second quarter, but the damage was done in the first and third quarters. Most of the second half was played with a running clock due to Wayne’s lead of at least 35 points. That rule was put in place by the Ohio High School Athletic Association a few years ago.

“Need to put quarters together,” Threats said.

Wayne’s Jaida Wolfork led all scorers with 19 points, while Nyla Hampton added 15, and Alyssa Hargrove-Hall 10.

Kamea Baker and Reaghan Wakefield each scored three for Xenia, while Kelli Hatfield had two and Amarie Withers one.

Seniors Hatfield, Olivia Wakefield, and Alexis Claybaugh played their final game for Xenia, which had nine freshmen and sophomores on the tournament roster.

“Work hard in the off season,” Threats said. “Come back better next year.”

Wayne is 21-2 overall and will take on No. 16 Ponitz at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Troy High School.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia’s Kamea Baker looks for someone to pass to while being guarded by Wayne’s Jaida Wolfork and a teammate. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_DSC_0750.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia’s Kamea Baker looks for someone to pass to while being guarded by Wayne’s Jaida Wolfork and a teammate. Xenia’s Alexis Claybaugh (left) and Kendall Sherman guard a Wayne player. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_DSC_0759.jpg Xenia’s Alexis Claybaugh (left) and Kendall Sherman guard a Wayne player.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.