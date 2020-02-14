Valentine vaults to seventh-place

HILLIARD — Greeneview junior Lizzy Valentine recently competed in a quad meet with Hilliard, Ohio teams Bradley, Darby and Davidson as a member of the Washington Court House Miami Trace High School gymnastics team, placing seventh in the all-around competition.

The meet was won by Hilliard Bradley by 0.10 of a point over Hilliard Darby (130.8 to 130.7), followed by Miami Trace (122.45) and Hilliard Davidson (122).

Valentine was fifth in the vault, seventh on the uneven bars, sixth on the balance beam, and eighth in the floor exercise to earn the seventh-place all-around individual finish.

While most of the team is composed of Miami Trace gymnasts, Valentine and Washington Court House High School gymnast Abby Rose are also a part of the team.

Miami Trace will be competing on Saturday, Feb. 15, with 11 other teams including Beavercreek, at the Dayton H.S. Championships at Miamisburg High School.

A short recognition program of defending Dayton champion and host Miamisburg’s three senior gymnasts is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. with the annual event set to begin afterward.

Greeneview junior Lizzy Valentine performs on the balance beam, during a recent high school gymnastics meet at Hilliard Davidson High School, near Columbus. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_GreeneviewGymnast_PS.jpg Greeneview junior Lizzy Valentine performs on the balance beam, during a recent high school gymnastics meet at Hilliard Davidson High School, near Columbus. Submitted photo.

Story information provided by Greeneview HS Athletics.

