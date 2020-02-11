Zink wins Paul Walker Award

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association is proud to announce that Ed Zink of Beavercreek High School is the recipient of the 2020 Paul Walker Award. The Paul Walker Award is presented annually by the OHSBCA to an active coaching member of the association who has made significant contributions to high school basketball. The award is named in honor of the late Paul Walker, the longtime coach of Middletown High School. At the time of his retirement, he had the most wins as a boys’ basketball coach in Ohio High School Basketball History.

Zink was born and raised in Beavercreek. While in high school, he participated in football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated from Beavercreek in 1970 and was inducted into Beavercreek’s first “Hall of Fame” in 2000.

After graduating from high school,coach Zink attended the University of Dayton on a football scholarship. His senior year he was named M.V.P. of the football team and was also named, “Flyer of the Year.” He graduated in 1974.

Ed taught business education and physical education in the Beavercreek City School District for 29 years and was the Athletic Director at Beavercreek High School for seven years before retiring in 2011. Zink has 44 years of coaching experience. He has coached football, girls’ basketball, and softball. He still continues to coach the girls’ basketball team at Beavercreek High School.

Zink has a career record of 785 wins and 253 losses. At one point in his career, his team won 110 consecutive league games. He was named AP Coach of the Year in 1988, UPI Coach of the Year in 1989 and has been named the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year of the year three times (1989, 1994, and 2001). He has been selected District 15 Coach of the Year eight times and W.O.L. Coach of the Year nine times. Zink was inducted into the Ohio Girls Basketball Magazine’s Hall of Fame in 2000 and was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in May of 2012, along with his three state championship Teams. His teams have won 21 league, 21 sectional, and 18 district championships, along with six regional championships and three state championships in 1995, 2001, and 2003.

Zink has been married for 42 years to his lovely wife Nanci.

Zink https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_EdZink2020_PS.jpg Zink

Story courtesy of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association, oh.nhsbca.org .

Story courtesy of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association, oh.nhsbca.org .