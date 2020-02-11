Raiders listed in men’s baskeball AP poll

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team received votes in the latest edition of The Associated Press college basketball poll, announced on Feb. 10.

The votes mark the first time in program history that Wright State has received votes in the weekly AP rankings. The Raiders were among 15 teams who earned votes outside of the weekly top 25, earning one vote.

The Raiders (21-5 overall, 11-2 Horizon League) are one of 11 remaining teams in the country with 21 or more victories entering Monday’s action and have won nine straight home games dating back to mid-December and are undefeated inside the Nutter Center in Horizon League play (7-0). Last weekend’s victories marked the fifth consecutive season that Wright State has eclipsed the 20-win mark, including all four seasons under head coach Scott Nagy, who has now guided his teams to 20 or more victories in 16 of his 25 seasons as a collegiate head coach.

The Horizon League-leading Raiders are in the Nutter Center this weekend for their final two home games of the regular season, beginning on Friday night, Feb. 14 with a nationally televised game against Illinois-Chicago (UIC) slated for a 9 p.m. tipoff. Wright State closed the home schedule on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 16 against Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. with Senior Day festivities to follow the game, along with post-game autographs.

Information provided by Wright State University Athletics, wsuraiders.com.

