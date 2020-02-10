‘Creek, Indians, Rams earn high marks

2019-2020 HS Boys Sectional tournament pairings
Listed by division, sectional bracket, date of game, seeding, and team. (Local teams in ALL CAPS)
DIVISION I
DAYTON 2 BRACKET
at Centerville HS
Saturday Feb. 22
No. 13 CARROLL vs. No. 14 Troy, 3 p.m.
No. 19 Northmont vs. No. 5 Wayne, 4:30 p.m.
No. 20 Tecumseh vs. No. 1 Centerville, 5 p.m. (at Vandalia Butler HS)
Tuesday, Feb. 25
No. 21 FAIRBORN vs. Tecumseh-Centerville winner, 6 p.m.
Carroll-Troy winner vs. Northmont-Wayne winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Sectional Final, 7 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison HS
Winner vs. Cincinati 4 Bracket winner, Sunday, March 8, 6 p.m. at Cintas Center, Xavier University, Cincinnati.
DAYTON 3 BRACKET
at Vandalia Butler HS
Friday, Feb. 21
No. 6 Springfield vs. No. 15 Butler, 6 p.m. (at Centerville HS)
Saturday, Feb. 22
No. 16 Piqua vs. No. 7 West Carrollton, 6:30 p.m.
No. 17 Lebanon vs. No. 2 BEAVERCREEK, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
No. 17 XENIA vs. Springfield-Butler winner, 6 p.m.
Piqua-West Carrollton winner vs. Lebanon-Beavercreek winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Sectional Final, 7 p.m.
Winner vs. Cincinnati 1 Bracket winner, Sunday, March 8, 1 p.m., Cintas Center, Xavier University, Cincinnati.
DIVISION II
DAYTON 1 BRACKET
at Springfield HS
Friday, Feb. 21
No. 4 Kenton Ridge vs. No. 12 Northridge, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Alter vs. No. 17 Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
No. 15 Urbana vs. No. 11 Ponitz, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
No. 10 BELLBROOK vs. Kenton Ridge-Northridge winner, 6 p.m.
Alter-Northwestern winner vs. Urbana-Ponitz winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Sectional Final, 7 p.m.
Winner vs. Cincinnati 2 Bracket winner, Friday, March 6, University of Cincinnati.
DIVISION III
DAYTON 3 BRACKET
at Vandalia Butler HS
Thursday, Feb. 20
No. 5 GREENEVIEW vs. No. 15 Dayton Christian, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
No. 8 Preble Shawnee vs. Greeneview-Dayton Christian winner, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Northeastern vs. No. 6 Stivers, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Sectional Final, 4:30 p.m.
Winner vs. Cincinnati 1 Bracket winner, Saturday, March 7, TBA.
DIVISION IV
TROY 1 BRACKET
at Troy HS
Friday, Feb. 21
No. 10 LEGACY CHRISTIAN vs. No. 12 East Dayton Christian, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Tri-Village vs. No. 8 Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
No. 1 Emmanuel Christian vs. Legacy Christian-E. Dayton Christian winner, 6 p.m.
No. 9 Miami Valley vs. Tri-Village -Catholic Central winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Sectional Final, 7 p.m.
Winner vs. Taylor 1 Bracket winner, Friday, March 6, 9 p.m., Butler HS, Vandalia.
TROY 2 BRACKET
at Troy HS
Saturday, Feb. 22
No. 2 CEDARVILLE vs. No. 13 YELLOW SPRINGS, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Southeastern vs. No. 6 Tri-County North, 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Franklin Monroe vs. No. 4 Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
No. 11 Twin Valley South vs. Cedarville-Yellow Springs winner, 6 p.m.
Southeastern-TC North winner vs. Franklin Monroe-Jefferson winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Sectional Final, 7 p.m.
Winner vs. Piqua 2 Bracket winner, Friday March 6, 7 p.m., Butler HS, Vandalia.
GREENE COUNTY — Three Greene County area high school boys basketball teams received top-5 seedings within their respective divisions, as the 2020 OHSAA sectional tournament seedings and pairings were announced on Feb. 10.
Beavercreek out of the Greater Western Ohio Conference, and Ohio Heritage Conference neighbors Cedarville and Greeneview, earned high marks when the tournament draws were announced.
The Beavers (13-7) received the Division I No. 2 seed among Dayton area schools. Beavercreek has been on a tear in recent weeks having won eight of its last nine games.
Fresh off a narrow two-point home win over OHC foe Cedarville, Greeneview received the No. 5 seed in Division III. The Rams (16-5) can clinch the OHC South regular season title on Friday with a road win over South Charleston Southeastern.
Cedarville (15-5) received the no. 2 seed in Division IV, and is currently second in the OHC South.
Of the other six Greene County area teams, Bellbrook (9-11, Division II) and Legacy Christian (4-16, Division IV) each earned No. 10 seeds. Carroll (9-11, D-I) and Yellow Springs (0-19, D-IV) both received No. 13 seeds in their respective divisions.
Yellow Springs, it should be noted, recently had to forfeit 11 games after the school discovered it had used an academically ineligible player during the season’s first grading period. The school voluntarily submitted the infraction to the OHSAA.
Two other area schools were seeded in the tournament as well: Xenia (4-15) is Division I’s No. 17 seed, while Fairborn (1-19) is the 21st seed in D-I.