‘Creek, Indians, Rams earn high marks

No. 11 Twin Valley South vs. Cedarville-Yellow Springs winner, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Franklin Monroe vs. No. 4 Jefferson, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Southeastern vs. No. 6 Tri-County North, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 CEDARVILLE vs. No. 13 YELLOW SPRINGS, 4 p.m.

No. 9 Miami Valley vs. Tri-Village -Catholic Central winner, 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Emmanuel Christian vs. Legacy Christian-E. Dayton Christian winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Tri-Village vs. No. 8 Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 LEGACY CHRISTIAN vs. No. 12 East Dayton Christian, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Northeastern vs. No. 6 Stivers, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Preble Shawnee vs. Greeneview-Dayton Christian winner, 6 p.m.

No. 5 GREENEVIEW vs. No. 15 Dayton Christian, 6 p.m.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 2 Bracket winner, Friday, March 6, University of Cincinnati.

No. 10 BELLBROOK vs. Kenton Ridge-Northridge winner, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Urbana vs. No. 11 Ponitz, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Alter vs. No. 17 Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Kenton Ridge vs. No. 12 Northridge, 5 p.m.

No. 17 XENIA vs. Springfield-Butler winner, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Lebanon vs. No. 2 BEAVERCREEK, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Piqua vs. No. 7 West Carrollton, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Springfield vs. No. 15 Butler, 6 p.m. (at Centerville HS)

Winner vs. Cincinati 4 Bracket winner, Sunday, March 8, 6 p.m. at Cintas Center, Xavier University, Cincinnati.

No. 21 FAIRBORN vs. Tecumseh-Centerville winner, 6 p.m.

No. 20 Tecumseh vs. No. 1 Centerville, 5 p.m. (at Vandalia Butler HS)

No. 19 Northmont vs. No. 5 Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

No. 13 CARROLL vs. No. 14 Troy, 3 p.m.

Listed by division, sectional bracket, date of game, seeding, and team. (Local teams in ALL CAPS)

GREENE COUNTY — Three Greene County area high school boys basketball teams received top-5 seedings within their respective divisions, as the 2020 OHSAA sectional tournament seedings and pairings were announced on Feb. 10.

Beavercreek out of the Greater Western Ohio Conference, and Ohio Heritage Conference neighbors Cedarville and Greeneview, earned high marks when the tournament draws were announced.

The Beavers (13-7) received the Division I No. 2 seed among Dayton area schools. Beavercreek has been on a tear in recent weeks having won eight of its last nine games.

Fresh off a narrow two-point home win over OHC foe Cedarville, Greeneview received the No. 5 seed in Division III. The Rams (16-5) can clinch the OHC South regular season title on Friday with a road win over South Charleston Southeastern.

Cedarville (15-5) received the no. 2 seed in Division IV, and is currently second in the OHC South.

Of the other six Greene County area teams, Bellbrook (9-11, Division II) and Legacy Christian (4-16, Division IV) each earned No. 10 seeds. Carroll (9-11, D-I) and Yellow Springs (0-19, D-IV) both received No. 13 seeds in their respective divisions.

Yellow Springs, it should be noted, recently had to forfeit 11 games after the school discovered it had used an academically ineligible player during the season’s first grading period. The school voluntarily submitted the infraction to the OHSAA.

Two other area schools were seeded in the tournament as well: Xenia (4-15) is Division I’s No. 17 seed, while Fairborn (1-19) is the 21st seed in D-I.

First-year head coach Steven Pittman (right, facing) has the Beavercreek High School boys basketball team seeded No. 2 among Dayton area Division I teams this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_TeamHuddle_PS-1.jpg First-year head coach Steven Pittman (right, facing) has the Beavercreek High School boys basketball team seeded No. 2 among Dayton area Division I teams this season. File photos. Cedarville coach Ryan Godlove and the Indians boys basketball team are the No. 2 seed among area schools in the Division IV sectional basketball tournament. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_GodloveCoaching_PS.jpg Cedarville coach Ryan Godlove and the Indians boys basketball team are the No. 2 seed among area schools in the Division IV sectional basketball tournament. File photos.

2020 boys sectional tourney seedings announced

Staff Report