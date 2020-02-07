Xenia hosting Middle School tournaments

Feb. 10 — No. 1 Mad River vs. Xenia-Sidney winner, 5:30 p.m. XHS; No. 2 Tippecanoe vs. Piqua-Greenville winner, 6:45 p.m. XHS.

Feb. 8 — No. 4 Troy vs. No. 5 Fairborn, 11:15 a.m., Benner; No. 3 Vandalia vs. No. 6 West Carrollton, 12:30 p.m., Benner; No. 8 Xenia vs. No. 9 Sidney, 2 p.m. XHS; No. 7 Piqua vs. No. 10 Greenville, 3:15 p.m.,Benner.

Feb. 10 — No. 1 Xenia vs. Mad River-Fairborn winner, 5:30 p.m., Benner; No. 2 Sidney vs. West Carrollton-Piqua winner, 6:45 p.m., Benner

Feb. 8 — No. 4 Tippecanoe vs. No. 5 Troy, 10 a.m., Benner; No. 3 Greenville vs. No. 6 Vandalia, 2 p.m., Benner; No. 8 Mad River vs. No. 9 Fairborn, 3:15 p.m. XHS; No. 7 West Carrollton vs. No. 10 Piqua, 4:30 p.m. Benner

XENIA — Benner Field House and Xenia High School will both be busy February 8, 10, 12 and 15, as the Xenia Athletic Department hosts the first Miami Valley League Middle School boys basketball tournament.

Both facilities will be used throughout the tournament, with the championship games of the seventh- and eighth-grade divisions being held at Benner on Feb. 15.

In total, 18 games will be played — 12 at Benner Field House and six at Xenia High School. The opportunity to host the MVL tournament allows for Xenia to show off its two facilities.

Xenia High’s gymnasium will host one first round contest, two quarterfinal games and both semifinal contests for the eighth grade tourney. The XHS gym will host Fairborn’s opening round match in the seventh-grade tourney; all the rest of that tournament’s games will be held at Benner.

In the eighth grade boys tournament, Mad River (Stebbins) enters as the top seed. Locally, Fairborn is in as the No. 5 seed and Xenia is in at No. 8 in the 10-team single-elimination tournament.

Host Xenia is the seventh grade boys tournament’s top seed, with Fairborn listed as No. 9 in that 10-team event.

Benner Field House (shown) and the Xenia High School gymnasium will play host to the Miami Valley League middle school boys basketball tournaments, with games beginning Saturday, Feb. 8, in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_MVL-tourneyBenner_PS.jpg Benner Field House (shown) and the Xenia High School gymnasium will play host to the Miami Valley League middle school boys basketball tournaments, with games beginning Saturday, Feb. 8, in Xenia. Submitted photo.

Basketball tourneys start Feb. 8

Information provided by the Xenia High School Athletic Department. Xeniaathletics.com .

