Carroll balance too much for Alter

KETTERING — Carroll’s balance left yet another talented opponent flailing in defense, Wednesday night, as the balanced Patriots scoring attack won 50-33 over host Alter.

Fresh off her game-high 22-point performance in a nonleague Monday win over Minster, Carroll sophomore guard Sarah Ochs led the Patriots in scoring with 15 points in the win over the Alter Knights. Ochs drained three 3-pointers and connected on six of seven free-throw attempts.

Julia Keller, who came in leading the team in scoring average at 13.6 points per game, Ava Lickliter (6.7 ppg) and Megan Leraas (9.5 ppg) each scored nine points, and Allie Stefanek (6.5) finished with eight points.

“Sarah has been coming on lately, and she’s been our high scorer for several games. We’ve also had Julia Keller as our high scorer, Megan Leraas as our high scorer, … Ava (Lickliter)…. Allie (Stafanek). It’s an incredible balance that we have on this team,” Carroll coach Cecelia Grosselin said.

The visiting Patriots (17-5, 11-3 Greater Catholic League Coed) had trailed Alter by a 10-6 score with 3:33 left to play in the first quarter, but went on a 9-0 run to close out the quarter for a 15-10 lead, and the Pats never trailed again.

The Knights’ Natalie Busher hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to pull Alter to within two points at 15-13, but Carroll closed out the half on a 14-2 run to take control of the contest with a 29-15 halftime lead.

“Their first five are so very difficult to defend against,” Alter coach Christina Hart said. “They can do everything. They can shoot the ball, they can hit the three, they can drive it a little bit and score on the drive. And they can defend. Their guards are quick and can handle anything.”

In the loss, Alter sophomore guard Karlie Romer led the team with 12 points scored.

“Karlie plays hard every single night for us,” Hart said. “She plays until she can’t run up and down the floor anymore.”

Wednesday’s win closed out Carroll’s regular season schedule. Carroll has parent-teacher conferences on Friday, so there will be no school … or practice… on that date. Grosselin said she’ll have her team back in the gym on Saturday though, to begin practicing for their opening Division II sectional tournament game, which is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 against Dayton Marshall, at Lebanon High School.

Top-seeded Carroll advanced all the way to the Division II state championship game last season before losing to Toledo Rogers.

Alter (6-14, 3-11 GCLC) still has a couple regular season games yet to play. The Knights will host Dayton Ponitz for a nonleague 2:30 p.m. contest on Saturday, Feb. 8 next.

Carroll sophomore guard Sarah Ochs (3) puts up a three-point shot in the first half, Feb. 5, in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed girls basketball game win over host Kettering Alter. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_Ochs3pointer_PS.jpg Carroll sophomore guard Sarah Ochs (3) puts up a three-point shot in the first half, Feb. 5, in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed girls basketball game win over host Kettering Alter. John Bombatch | Greene County News Junior guard Ava Lickliter, of Carroll, drives around an Alter defender, during Wednesday’s road win over Kettering Alter. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_LickliterDrive_PS.jpg Junior guard Ava Lickliter, of Carroll, drives around an Alter defender, during Wednesday’s road win over Kettering Alter. John Bombatch | Greene County News Carroll senior Julia Keller gets fouled from behind by Alter freshman guard Natalie Busher, Wednesday Feb. 5 in Kettering. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_KellerfouledA21_PS.jpg Carroll senior Julia Keller gets fouled from behind by Alter freshman guard Natalie Busher, Wednesday Feb. 5 in Kettering. John Bombatch | Greene County News Junior forward Megan Leraas (25) of Carroll drives to the basket, in the first half of a Feb. 5 girls high school basketball game against host Kettering Alter. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_MeganLeraasDrive_PS.jpg Junior forward Megan Leraas (25) of Carroll drives to the basket, in the first half of a Feb. 5 girls high school basketball game against host Kettering Alter. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

