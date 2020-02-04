Beavercreek nabs pair of bowling wins

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls and boys varsity bowling teams not only solved the new oil pattern on the Beaver-Vu Bowl lanes, both teams claimed wins over Kettering Fairmont as well, in a pair of Greater Western Ohio Conference team matches, Feb. 4.

‘Creek coach Bob Bobbitt had been concerned about his team’s performances on its home lanes at Beaver-Vu.

Bobbitt explained that bowling lanes will routinely change up the oil pattern that is applied to each lane, as a way of keeping league bowlers from taking advantage of the same lane conditions throughout their 30-week leagues. He said bowling establishments will typically change the oil pattern three times during a 30-week season. His Battlin’ Beavers bowlers had been struggling to adjust to the changes, too, however.

“This was the best we’ve bowled here this season,” Bobbitt said. “I think they’ve figured out the oil pattern, but there’s a bit of momentum involved, too. The kids are good bowlers. They make the right adjustments to the lane conditions probably nine out of every 10 times, and you’ve gotta have a little luck in this game. Today, they didn’t have as much luck, but what adjustments they made worked.”

The Beavers boys remained undefeated after grabbing a lead through the opening individual games, then fending off a double win by Fairmont in the Baker game portion of the competition, for a 2,528 to 2,453 win. Beavercreek’s boys are now 13-0 overall, 10-0 in GWOC play.

All five Beavercreek boys rollers tossed two-game series scores over the 400 mark. Brent Shroyer led the boys team with a 233-246 — 479 series. Seth Koloski rolled a 436 two-game series, Aaron Reeve tossed a 428, Michael Donahue threw a 415, and Anthony Dorsten rolled a 408. Nic Costa and Jeffrey Whitcomb are regular contributers to the boys squad, but both did not bowl against Fairmont.

Shroyer also had high-game honors for the ‘Creek boys with a second-game 246.

Colton Mahaffey led Fairmont’s boys team with a 227-203 — 430 series. Fairmont is now 11-4 overall, 7-4 in the GWOC American.

In the girls match, Beavercreek was tops during individual rounds and the Baker games for a 2,238 to 1,806 win.

Lead-off bowler Josselyn Terpenning led the Beavercreek girls contingent with a 188-212 — 400 series score. Megan McHone rolled a 181-218 — 399 series, Paige Rockwell rolled a 390, Jacki Jones rolled a 369 series, while Allison Gaines and Alana Brown added single games of 158 and 177 respectively. HcHone’s second-game 218 was the team’s high game.

Fairmont’s Lillian Matteson claimed high series honors with a 202-233 — 435.

The ‘Creek girls jumped out to almost a 300-pin lead after the individual games, then won both Baker games by a combined 80-some pins to pull away to the win. The Beavercreek girls are now 9-4 overall, 8-2 in the GWOC American and two games behind division leader Springfield.

“The girls are doing well. We bowl at Springfield on Thursday (Feb. 6 at Victory Lanes), and that’s one of their losses this season. … So we hope to flip the result when we go over there,” Bobbitt said. “As far as the guys team goes, regardless of whether they’re bowling good or bad, they’re always scratching away and finding a way to win. And that’s what you want to see happen.”

Bobbitt said the boys team needs a win over Springfield on Thursday, or a win the following Monday on the road against Centerville, to clinch the division crown.

