Sports Digest

Rams strong at OHC meet

JAMESTOWN — In the first unofficial OHC meet consisting of Greeneview, Greenon, West Liberty Salem, Fairbanks, Catholic Central, Southeastern, and Mechanicsburg, the Greeneview Rams finished first on the girls side and second on the boys side. First Place Finishers were: Kalyn Biggs 200 free, Cameron Bolen 100 free, Girls 400 free relay (Lizzy McDonald, Jadyn Myers, Marissa Hargrave, Tori Chaney), Boys 200 free relay ( Tyler Daugherty, Hunter Brooks, Brenden Manor, Cameron Bolen). 2nd Place finishers: Emma Snyder 200 free, Brenden Manor 200 free, Maddie Jamison 100 free, girls 200 medley relay (McDonald, Jordyn McCaslin, Hargrave, Lesley Gardner), boys 200 medley relay (Daugherty, Bolen, Brooks, Manor), girls 200 free relay (Snyder, Adara Brooks, Jamison, Biggs), girls 400 free relay ( Leah Price, Gardner, Ana Clark, Ella Houser). 3rd Place Finishers: Emma Snyder 100 back, Adara Brooks 200 IM, Tori Chaney 100 free, Hunter Brooks 100 breast, girls 200 free relay ( Myers, Price, McDonald, Houser).

Valentine strong at Worthington

WORTHINGTON — Greeneview student athlete Lizzy Valentine, who competes on the Miami Trace gymnastics team as an individual entrant, placed fifth in the All-Around competition with a second-place finish on the vault, fifth on the uneven bars, and sixth in the floor exercise, Jan. 25 at Thomas Worthington High, near Columbus. On Jan. 26, at the Warhawk Invitational in Westerville, Valentine tied for first place in the vault competition.

Fairborn defeats Stebbins on the road

RIVERSIDE — Cassidy Mustard scored a team- and game-best nine points to lead the visiting Skyhawks to a 35-17 win in Miami Valley League play, Jan. 25, over Stebbins. Other scorers for Fairborn were: Natalie Oktavec (seven points); Miyu Williams (6); Makenzi Culbertson (5); Jasmine Moore, Khala Powell and Kiya Milby (two each); Bailee Walters and Rylee Hensley (one each). Kristine George led Stebbins (3-14, 2-12 MVL Valley) with five points.

Fairborn (4-14, 4-10 MVL Valley) next plays at Tipp City Tippecanoe at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Patriots rock the Rams

RIVERSIDE — Sarah Ochs scored 20 points and Allie Stefanek scored 10 as host Carroll defeated Hamilton Badin, 54-30, in girls varsity high school basketball on Jan. 25. No scores were provided from Badin. Carroll is now 14-4 overall, and 9-3 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed. The Patriots are at Cincinnati McNicholas for their next game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Golden Eagles win in The Pit

OAKWOOD — Bellbrook’s girls varsity basketball team moves to 17-3 overall (9-2 Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern division) with a 68-44 road win over Oakwood on Jan. 25. Dreann Pryce led all scorers with 17 points, Kendall Knisely added 14 points, and Kelley Griffin had 12 points. The Eagles played at Miamisburg on Monday night. Kylie Neff scored a game-high 22 points for Oakwood (7-13, 3-9 SWBL Southwestern).

Bucs defeat Troy

XENIA — Dylan Hoosier scored a game-high 17 points, teammate Cameron McFarland added 10, Kevin Johnson scored nine points and Shawn Thigpen scored eight, as host Xenia defeated Troy, 55-41, Jan. 24 at Xenia High. The host Buccaneers led 28-14 at the break, then stayed even with the Trojans the rest of the way to nab the win.

Xenia (4-11, 3-9 Miami Valley League Valley division) hosts Piqua at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 for their next game.

Indians win two

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville High boys varsity basketball team claimed a pair of wins over the weekend. The Indians defeated Fairbanks on the road Friday, 60-57, with Colby Cross scoring a team high 22 points and Trent Koning scoring 18. Then on Saturday, Cedarville claimed a 60-49 nonleague win over visiting Franklin Monroe, to raise the Indians’ record to 12-3 overall, 9-2 in Ohio Heritage Conference play. Cross and Koning led Cedarville with 24 and 17 points respectively in Saturday’s win. Cedarville plays at London Madison Plains at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 next.

Pirates scuttle Fairborn

WEST CARROLLTON — Kalen McKinney scored 22 points and Stanley Shrivers added 18 as host West Carrollton defeated Fairborn 87-68 in a boys high school basketball game on Friday, Jan. 24. No individual statistics were available for Fairborn (1-14). The Skyhawks next play at Troy at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Sidney stops Xenia

XENIA — Peyton Wiley came off the Sidney bench to score a team-high 22 points in the Yellow Jackets’ 57-28 road win, Jan. 25, over Xenia. Samantha Reynolds also scored in double figures for Sidney (14-4, 11-3 Miami Valley League Valley division) with 13 points. No individual statistics were reported by Xenia ( 4-14, 2-12 MVL Valley), which hosts Greenville for its next game, a 7:30 p.m. game on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Rams ground the Jets

SPRINGFIELD — Cole Allen scored a game-high 23 points, and Gabe Caudill scored a dozen, in Greeneview’s 60-53 road win Jan. 24 over Northeastern. Greeneview is now 13-4 overall and tied atop the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division with a 9-2 record. The Rams host Springfield Catholic Central for a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 28 for their next contest.

Trojans fend off Carroll

RIVERSIDE — Visiting Cincinnati Roger Bacon outscored Carroll by a 30-19 margin in the second half to rally to a 44-40 boys varsity high school basketball win at Carroll High. Marjoni Tate Jr. led the Trojans (6-10, 3-6 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed) with a game-high 21 points. Isaac Arrowood came off the bench to lead Carroll (8-7, 3-6 GCLC) with 14, and Jaden Dahm also finished in double figures with 10 points.

The Patriots host Chaminade Julienne next at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Greeneview falls at Catholic Central

SPRINGFIELD — Visiting Greeneview was unable to makeup a 32-17 deficit in Saturday’s Jan. 25 57-37 loss at Catholic Central High. Sylvie Sonneman led the Rams (8-10, 6-7 Ohio Heritage Conference) with 15 points scored while Faith Rutherford and Ellie Snyder scored seven apiece.

In the junior varsity game, Greeneview claimed a 51-15 win, with Hailey Fannin scoring 14 points, Mady Ackerman 13 and Mya Anderson 10.

Cedarville loses to South Charleston

CEDARVILLE — Luisa Christian led Cedarville with a 13-point scoring effort, but visiting South Charleston Southeastern claimed a 39-25 girls basketball win, Jan. 25, at Cedarville High. The Indians, now 9-8 overall, 5-8 OHC, next will play Catholic Central at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

